Broadway Nights Ottawa bring together the theatre community

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Cheers echoing against the walls and glitter stuck to the bottom of shoes, Broadway Nights Ottawa brings the joy of musical theatre and karaoke into one night of singing and laughter.

Broadway Nights Ottawa is a monthly open mic karaoke event, hosted at Manor Lounge on Elgin for all musical theatre lovers. Starting in 2023 by Emma Iris, the event has progressed into becoming a community for many in Ottawa.

After living in Toronto and attending the open-mic event “Singular Sensation” by Jenny Weisz, Iris was struck by inspiration coming to Ottawa.

“I really wanted to find a way to bring back some of the things that I loved most about connecting with theatre people,” she said.

This became part of the innovation to bring Broadway Nights Ottawa to the city.

With an already existing theatre scene in Ottawa, this event has been able to bring people together in a fun, supportive way. No matter if you’re new to singing or forget the words on stage, the crowd remains supportive every step of the way.

“You don’t have to audition for a show, you don’t have to get cast in something to be a part of this community,” Iris said.

Beginning the celebration of their three-year anniversary, this event has become a wonderful sensation for the theatre community.

On March 9, the celebration took place with many surprises for old and new guests. With joy spread throughout the event, Iris invited Scott Latham, the original drummer of the event from Nova Scotia.

This type of surprise goes to show the community that has been strengthened through Broadway Nights, gathering guests that have been there from the start.

Damien Broomes, who had met Iris prior to her start of the event, has been a consistent attendee to the sing-along. After the first night, Broomes couldn’t stop coming because of his love for singing and the people.

“Broadway night is just unbridled, sheer positivity, energy, the love for theatre, the love for each other and encouragement. And so, that kind of hit me almost like a drug,” he said.

Not only does the fostering of a positive environment from Broadway Nights allow for a welcoming community, but can also help many people build their own confidence up on stage.

With singing along to every song, new singers and long-standing performers alike can join the stage to preform.

Broomes directly credits the event in building his confidence and skills that continues to be important to his own musical theatre career.

After attending the event many times, Broomes auditioned for The Lion King in Toronto in 2024 and earned a part in the show.

“I credit Broadway Night for directly having an impact on me getting into the Lion King,” he said.

This event brings in people of all communities, if they love musical theatre or just enjoy a good night out anyone is able to be a part of the fun.

Iris said she is “very grateful,” as she looks back on what the event has accomplished over three years.

With the future of Broadway Nights Ottawa continuing on, Iris looks ahead at her impact on the theatre community and what she envisions for this event.

“If people keep coming, I’ll keep putting them on,” she said. “I like to be a part of the theatre economy.”

From university students to families alike, this event is for anyone. It can be a place to enjoy a welcoming community by singing along to any songs and can give anyone a chance to feel like a Broadway star for the night.