Beating Seasonal Depression: Five Ways to Stay Motivated as the Days Get Shorter

With the days getting shorter, it isn’t uncommon to reap the consequences of the season changing. Usually occurring in the fall and winter, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), is a form of depression associated with seasonal changes.

Every year, it has an impact on many students, resulting in notable changes in energy and mood. This transition doesn’t have to be as treacherous as it often feels. Here are some ways to get ahead of seasonal affective disorder.

1. Create a schedule

Establishing a routine can help reduce stress. It provides a sense of control over your life. According to the Ontario Psychological Association, a structured day with consistent habits increases a sense of urgency inherently improving productivity and motivation. Regularity in routine is crucial: sleep times, meal times, and exercise times. When beginning to build a routine, it is important to build gradually, according to a study done by the National Institute of Health. The study stresses that all habits or routines require at least a little consciousness, as they are often associated with a cue.

For instance, brushing your teeth in the morning or washing your hands after using the restroom. Although these habits may be associated with a cue, they are not dependent on them. Third-year Carleton University psychology student, Daniela Jozsa, emphasized the importance of routine.

“Having the day laid out with my responsibilities and hobbies makes me feel less overwhelmed,” she said. Jozsa brought up the reality of losing yourself at this time of year. “The moment I get overwhelmed I start making up excuses and stop showing up for myself.”

2. Find hobbies

Finding hobbies that bring you joy is crucial. Whether it be drawing, knitting, baking, or even reading, hobbies give us a sense of purpose and accomplishment, while simultaneously offering relaxation and self-expression. Nature Medicine conducted a study with people aged 65 years and older in 16 countries with the goal of observing psychological engagement and mental health improvement. The study concluded that participating in hobbies was linked to a subsequent decrease in depression symptoms.

Jozsa said that she partakes in hobbies such as baking and reading. “[…] They help me relax and enjoy the time I have with myself,” she added.

3. Physical exercise

Physical exercise is one of the most commonly recommended remedies for depression and/or anxiety. Evidently, when physically exerting one’s body, endorphins are released. These are brain chemicals that are released to ease pain or stress. Along with that, exercise diverts your attention away from other things that might be distressing you.

Jozsa said, “The best part of [working out] is that I know I’m showing up for myself, regardless of the lack of motivation on certain occasions […], at the end of the day being more active makes me sleep like a baby at night.”

It’s important to motivate yourself in any way you can and push yourself to exercise. Some ways to do this are, listening to music that pumps you up, putting on a workout outfit you love, exercising with a supportive friend, or even having your favourite meal ready for you when you get home.

On days where it feels more difficult to find motivation, resort to discipline. “[…] The quantity of the motivation I have won’t determine if I show up for myself or not. I know that working out is beneficial for both my physical and mental health and that’s why I’ll stay consistent as long as I can,” Jozsa said.

4. Create things to look forward to

Many people can benefit from having something to look forward to. Creating small moments of anticipation, whether it’s a coffee date with a friend, a movie night, or a winter activity, can help ease the effects of seasonal depression.

A visual reminder that there is more ahead than just gloomy mornings and early sunsets might be created by writing down a handful of these intentions every week. Even excitement in small doses can change your perspective and provide you with something encouraging to cling to when your motivation falters.

5. Spend time outdoors

It’s easy to want to stay indoors as the weather gets colder. However, even short time spent outside can have a significant impact on mental well-being. Spending time in nature can enhance mood, focus, and emotional well-being while reducing stress, according to research published by the American Psychological Association. Nature provides a natural mental reset, whether you’re taking a stroll through a park, relaxing by the river, or just taking in the surrounding trees.

“If I’m being honest, I don’t spend much time outside, only when the weather is nice,” said Jozsa. “When that happens I like to just wind down and enjoy the moment, I guess you could say it makes me feel rejuvenated.”

During the darker months, even brief outdoor activities or just spending time in nature can help reestablish equilibrium and promote serenity.

Intentional actions can have a significant impact. You may take care of your body and mind by establishing routines, enjoying hobbies, being active, making things you look forward to, and spending time outside. It’s important to remember that winter is temporary, but the habits you build to care for yourself can last all year.