Advice Every First-Year Student Needs To Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s true what they say about four years of university feeling like four minutes, especially during this last week of classes with my graduation fast approaching.

I find myself thinking about my first-year self and everything I wish someone had told her, and it seems like my fellow graduates are doing the same.

I asked friends from a variety of programs at Carleton University what they wish they could tell their freshman selves, and compiled our vast responses into this list.

Whether you’re in your first year or higher, I hope this advice can help you navigate university more confidently.

1. Make Use of Campus Resources

It can be difficult to keep track of all the resources available to university students. By exploring Carleton’s websites and newsletters, you can find numerous services that I truly wish I had utilized more.

For example, the CUSA Student Discount Card offers notable savings at various Ottawa businesses, including local restaurants, beauty salons and workout studios.

Additionally, the CUSA Breakfast Club is an amazing program that provides free food for students each week. I wish I had known about this initiative sooner, especially on the mornings when I was running late or didn’t have time to make food.

There are also several mental health resources included in your tuition, such as the From Intention to Action (FITA) program to help students manage stress, as well as free therapy sessions with Carleton’s Counselling Services.

Many of my friends affirmed that these services were incredibly helpful for integrating into university.

2. Join More Clubs

A consensus among the students I spoke to was that they wish they had joined more clubs. Clubs are one of the best ways to meet like-minded individuals and build a sense of community on campus.

Equally, do not be afraid to go to a club’s event on your own. I met one of my best friends by attending a Girl Gains session alone in first year, and we have remained close throughout our university journeys.

Clubs are also a great addition to your Co-Curricular Record, and taking on an executive role can provide valuable experience for your resume.

I recommend attending the Club Expos during the first week of each semester to explore the various clubs and program societies available.

3. Find Study Strategies that Work For You

When I started university, I found that the Pomodoro technique, where you study for 25 minutes and take a 5 minute break, did not work for me.

I finally realized that the issue was not the technique itself, but the shortness of the intervals; by adjusting it to 45 minutes of work with 10 minute breaks, my productivity skyrocketed.

My point is that not every study method will work for you, and it’s important to recognize that early on.

A great way to learn your favourite study strategies is by attending the various Learning and Writing Support Workshops with the Centre for Student Academic Support (CSAS).

These sessions offer helpful tips for everything from time management to exam preparation and beyond.

Moreover, don’t hesitate to reach out to professors, teaching assistants or classmates for help. I learned that people are usually open to sharing their knowledge, and benefited the most when I attended office hours or studied with my peers.

4. You Don’t Have to Have It All figured out

Finally, it’s important to remember that university is not about following a perfect plan, but rather about learning how to adapt and grow along the way.

By staying open to new opportunities, networking with others and dreaming big, you can make the most of these few years and discover endless possibilities.

Another piece of advice a fellow graduate shared is to stop comparing yourself to others, as success will come your way when you focus on your own path.

It may seem like everyone else has it all figured out, but they probably don’t. Even now as a fourth-year, I don’t have a perfect plan, but I’ve realized that this open-endedness is actually the exciting part.

Overall, there is so much I wish I had known in first year, yet every unexpected challenge has led me to where I am today.

University is really about trusting the process and embracing the unknown, and there are countless resources that can support you as you go.

Most importantly, time truly does go by quickly, so make the most of every opportunity.