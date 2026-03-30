Songs From 2016 That Should Make a Comeback in 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2016 marked the peak of music in the 2010s, and many songs from this era left a lasting impact on the music scene. It was a pivotal year in music, marked by catchy beats and melodies that lingered in our heads. Most songs from that time would be just as good if they were brought back in 2026.

1. “Work” by Rihanna

Rihanna’s last album was released in 2016, and she has not put out any music since then. That means we have to keep listening to her old music.

But nobody should have a problem with that because she writes catchy songs that are impossible to get sick of. Her song “Work” highlighted her final album and became her 27th top-ten hit on Billboard Top 100.

2. “Closer” by The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

This song transports us right back to 2016 every time we hear it, and it needs to be brought back. There is never a moment when we stop singing along to it.

On Billboard Top 100, it spent 32 weeks in the top 10, becoming the 2nd song in history to remain there that long. Those are some impressive records, but who wasn’t obsessed with this song back in 2016?

3. “Hello” by Adele

This was the most popular song from Adele’s album 25 as well as one of her most recognizable tunes. While this song came out in 2015, it remained on the charts well into 2016.

Nobody could stop singing it, even though Adele’s powerful vocals continually put everyone else to shame. This song needs to make its way back so we can continue to be mesmerized by Adele’s voice and lyrics.

4. “Cheap Thrills” by Sia feat. Sean Paul

This song was impossible not to sing along to, whether you found it good or just annoying. This was Sia’s first number-one song on Billboard Hot 100.

This song really shows the kind of catchy melodies that everyone was attracted to in 2016. We need to bring back these kinds of addictive tunes in 2026.

5. “One Dance” by Drake, Wizkid, & Kyla

2016 was a huge year for Drake with 13 number-one hits. This collaboration he did with Wizkid and Kyla was so catchy and is the perfect song to dance to.

Drake’s music never seems to die, but his old music should remain on top. Let’s bring this song back and dance with it into 2026.

6. “Work from Home” by Fifth HarmonY FEAT. TYDOLLA $IGN

Fifth Harmony released their last album with all five members in 2016, since this was the year Camila Cabello left. This was the band’s biggest song, and it’s the type of pop music that really encapsulates what kind of sound 2016 was all about. They are a band that should not be forgotten, and by bringing this song back into 2026, their music can live on.

7. “Stressed Out” by Twenty One Pilots

This song was on the charts, although it may not have been at the top of them. It is so nostalgic, especially with lyrics like “I wish we could turn back time to the good old days.”

By listening to this song, we can go back to the good old days through music, transporting ourselves out of 2026 and back into 2016.

8. “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd

The Weeknd has been one of the biggest artists in the world for years. He is never left behind in conversations about good music. Some of his first influential songs need to be carried into 2026 because songs like “Can’t Feel My Face,” should never go out of style. This song is catchy and can draw many people in.

9. “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber

While this song came out in 2015, it was prevalent in the charts during 2016. This is one of the Canadian artist’s biggest songs, and it comes from one of his best albums. Justin Bieber never seems to leave the music scene, but if we are going back in time, this is one of the perfect songs to make a comeback.

10. Stitches by Shawn Mendes

“Stitches” was one of Shawn Mendes’ first hits and his breakthrough into mainstream music. This song had girls fangirling and the rest of the world hooked on its melodies. This song is never truly given up on and is always one to return to and give a listen, even in 2026.

While these songs need to make a comeback, honourable mentions go out to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande,” “Same Old Love” by Selena Gomez, “Cake by the Ocean” by DNCE, and “My House” by Flo Rida.

Many of these artists seem so mainstream now, but at the time, they were just breaking out or starting to make a name for themselves. This was a defining year of music, and if any year of music should be relived, it should be 2016.