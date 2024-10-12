9 Classic Spots for Carleton Freshmen

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Carleton chapter.

There are certain places in Ottawa that you just can’t escape as a freshman. Carleton student-certified classics, such as the Billings Bridge Walmart or the canal, are places that every first-year Carleton student will go. Here’s an introduction to some of these classic spots, from a second-year Carleton student.

Byward Market

Byward Market is the most classic tourist spot in Ottawa. It boasts just about everything, from international dishes to handmade goods. If you are going to Byward, you must consider getting a world-famous BeaverTail – their stall is located right in the centre of the market. You’ll eat several hundred BeaverTails by the time you finish your degree. Zak’s Diner is also another hotspot in Byward, known for its massive $10 milkshakes and all-day breakfast. Its retro vibe and American-style food, plus being open for 24 hours on Friday and Saturday, makes it a real iconic spot. Comparatively, Warehouse is a pub/bar-type restaurant located in Byward Market. It’s rumoured to be a popular first date hotspot because of its cheap but good food and casual energy. No food item on the menu is priced at more than $12!

Gatineau

The drinking age in Ontario is 19, but not in Quebec! Every weekend many 18-year-old Ravens flock to the Gatineau clubs just across the border to have fun and let loose. Le Petit Grenouille and Mardi Gras are two of the most popular. Boston Pizza, just across from Le Petit, has $16 fishbowls in a variety of fun flavours. If you plan on staying late, the busses in Gatineau stop running around 1:00 am so be ready to take an Uber.

CF Rideau Centre

Sometimes referred to as the Eaton Centre dupe, the Rideau Centre is right across from Byward Market and is nearly identical to its Toronto counterpart. Every store you have ever been to is there – Aritizia, Sephora, Apple, Hot Topic, Journey’s, Sportcheck, the Lego store, H&M, Zara, etc. Three levels of stores, plus a food court, make this mall a great place to spend a rainy day. I guarantee you’ll find yourself in this endless mall several times a year.

The Billings Bridge Walmart

The absolute essential Billings Bridge Walmart has carried Carleton students in every year, but specifically first due to its closeness to campus and wide variety of everything. Need food? Walmart. Decorations for your dorm? Walmart. School supplies? Walmart. Just take the 10 Hurdman from campus for 15 minutes and you’re there. It’s dangerously close, and dangerously cheap.

The Canal

Are you even in first year if you haven’t been to a canal party? Before the masses discover Gatineau, canal parties rule the first-year Carleton social scene. Usually late at night, these “parties” consist of a large mass of 17-18 year olds standing around, drinking, talking, and meeting each other beside the canal. Occasionally someone will bring a speaker, or on the off occasion, even jump into the canal. In the daytime, the canal is a beautiful part of Ottawa that is easily explored through its long walking paths. Taking time away from school is important, and walking the canal is a great way to do that while also getting steps in.

Lansdowne

Lansdowne is similar to Byward Market, but with more restaurants and closer to campus. It has many iconic spots, such as TD Place, Cinnaholic, Mr Puffs, and Joey Lansdowne. TD Place is home to the Panda Game, the ultimate Carleton vs uOttawa football showdown every year. The game is usually held in early October and is a great way for freshmen to show their school spirit.

Joey Landsdowne is another first date spot and it serves a variety of dishes, from pasta to sushi, and it’s a bit fancier than Warehouse. Grab a sweet treat after at Cinnaholic, which serves cinnamon buns in literally every form, or Mr Puffs, which serves gourmet Timbits.

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Kettleman’s Bagels

Located near Landsdowne, Kettleman’s Bagels is a bagel store open 24 hours, 7 days a week. They have a large variety of bagels with customizable toppings, as well as salads and sandwiches. A dozen bagels are just under $15. It’s the perfect spot for a late-night snack when the canal parties aren’t hitting.

Haven

Haven is a popular student hangout spot, cafe, and workspace. Formerly a mini Carleton bookstore, it’s close to campus and perfect for working alone or in a group. The space is also bookable for events. If you are looking for a cozy space after class to be productive with a sweet treat in hand, then Haven is for you.

Bridgehead

Located on the first floor of the Nicol Building, Bridgehead is a classic spot on campus to grab a coffee while you’re in between classes. Besides offering hot and cold beverages such as coffee, tea, and hot chocolate, they also have wraps, muffins, and other snacks. Lots of seating is nearby if you are looking to get some work done too.

And those are 9 classic spots for Carleton freshmen! Being a 17-18 year-old first-year student at Carleton is a very niche experience that few get to experience, from trekking to Gatineau, to experiencing the Panda Game for the first time. Enjoy every minute! Stay tuned for next year when 9 classics spots for Carleton sophomores drops.