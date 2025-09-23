Work Hard, Play Hard: How To Get A’s While Going Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Picture this: it’s your first semester at Chico State, you have a discussion post due at 11:59pm, and your roommate is curling her hair across the dorm, telling you that even though it’s only Wednesday, the weekend starts now. Does it? You look at the blank Google Doc sitting across from you, the cursor blinking. It’s only the first week of class, you know you should do your work. But… What if tonight is the night? What should you prioritize?

As a third-year my answer is: it’s all about balance. As a student who prides herself on succeeding academically and having the time of her life socially, here’s my tips and tricks for keeping your GPA up while going out.

During the week

The first piece of advice:

1. Don’t skip class. It sounds so simple but it’s one of the biggest pieces of advice I can give. Once you start, you’ll keep making excuses and that lecture hall will never see you again. If you can at least get yourself on campus and in the building (living in the dorms helped!) you’re already halfway there. Just stick it out, make it a routine, and I promise you’ll be better off come finals week.

My second academic tip:

2. Treat classes like a 9-5. This one can be hard to get used to, but if you can make a solid routine out of it you’ll never be cramming at midnight again. For light studying, the BMU or a coffee shop like Stoble are great options. If you really need to “lock in”, the third floor of Meriam library is silent! I love finding a cubicle, putting my headphones in, and getting to work.

Finally:

3. Find a routine and stick to it. At the beginning of this semester, I was trying to hit the gym in the mornings before my 9:30am lecture. While the morning gym grind works for some people, it took trial and error to realize that an evening work-out class is way better suited to my schedule. It’s okay if your first plan doesn’t work out, what matters is persevering until you find one that does.

On the weekends

When the night is starting off:

1. Make a plan for the night. This is just general big-sister advice, but I feel compelled to share it. Where are we going, how are we getting there, what time do we want to head home? Have a chat with your friends while you’re getting ready and discuss these questions. A good rule is that whoever comes together, leaves together. Sticking with your roommates will make the night fun, safe, and limit chaos. Plus, you’ll have all the inside jokes and memories together.

Getting the party started:

2. One drink equals one glass of water. Again, a bit of general advice, but having good going-out habits will help you build a routine, and will positively impact your academics. Trust me: nobody wants to respond to two classmates on a discussion board or record a presentation while your head is pounding on Sunday. Take care of yourself the night before, you’ll be grateful for it.

Planning ahead:

3. If the week and weekend are both looking packed, pick one night to go out– and stick to it. I remember how tempting parties were my freshmen year, every night seemed like a new adventure I couldn’t possibly miss. Let me let you in on a little secret. There will be another party, and another, and another after that. You have four years of memory making ahead of you, so don’t sacrifice your grades for short-term fun. Assignments first, functions second. You got this.

College is an exciting time, and it’s been the best experience of my life so far. From the late night study sessions with classmates to Sunday morning brunch and de-briefing the night before with your roommates, there are so many memories to be made here. Chico State has so much to offer, and I encourage every first-year (or any-year!) to get out there and try something new. When you find the balance between working hard and playing hard, you realize that at least for these next four years: you really can have it all.