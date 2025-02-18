Women Who Won Grammys in 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last week the 67th Annual Grammy Awards aired recognizing multiple artists. Female artists have received one in five Grammy nominations and wins over the last eight years. The Missing Voices of Women in Music and Music News report states it recorded the gender of 8,580 nominations and 2,003 wins across 103 categories between 2017 through 2024. This year women have achieved their highest number of nominations, across the 1,101 nominations in 94 categories, in the last nine years. Women had 28% of nominations. Numerous achievements were celebrated with several women making significant strides in the music industry.

Beyoncé made history by winning her first Album of the Year award for Cowboy Carter, becoming the first Black woman to receive this honor since Lauryn Hill in 1999. She also secured Best Country Album for the same work, marking a milestone as the first Black artist to win in this category.

Sabrina Carpenter was recognized with two Grammys: Best Pop Solo Performance for “Espresso” and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet. In her acceptance speech, she expressed surprise and gratitude for the accolades.

Chappell Roan won Best New Artist, delivering an inspiring speech that called for record labels to provide artists with a living wage and healthcare. Her album The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess was also nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

St. Vincent received three awards: Best Alternative Music Album for All Born Screaming, Best Alternative Music Performance for “Flea,” and Best Rock Song for “Broken Man.” During her acceptance speech, she revealed her family life, thanking her wife Leia and daughter.

Doechii made history by winning Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal, becoming only the third woman to receive this award. She also joined the Met Gala hosting committee, highlighting her rising influence in the music industry.

Charli XCX took home the Grammy for Best Dance/ Electronic Album with Brat. As well as taking home Best Pop Recording with “Von Dutch.”

SZA won Best R&B Song for “Saturn.” This is SZA’s second year in a row winning this category.

Muni Long was the most-nominated artist in the R&B field, with her sophomore album, Revenge, nominated for Best R&B Album. She won the award for Best R&B Performance for her song “Made For Me”.

Amy Allen made history being the first woman to win for songwriter of the year, non- classical. This category is fairly new being the third year it has been presented.

All these amazing artists are making a name for women in the industry along with many more women in other categories that took home Grammys and even those who were nominated. Although men lead for the amount of Grammys won, women are making huge strides.