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Cal State Chico | Culture

Why “Sex and the City” Is The Perfect Show For Women To Watch In Their 20’s

Nadira Ramlogan Polo Student Contributor, California State University - Chico
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is a reason why “Sex and the City” hits differently for women in their 20’s. As young women still learning and trying to figure everything out, the show covers how one minute you feel like you have your life figured out and the next it feels like its falling apart. Between navigating dating, maintaining friendships, and trying to figure out what you actually want out of life, your 20s can feel like one big learning experience. That is exactly why Sex and the City is the perfect show to watch during this stage of life.

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One of the great aspects of the show is the bond between characters Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and Samantha. These 4 friends come from totally different backgrounds, leading totally different lives and having different views on everything, yet, they always stick by each other’s side through it all. As you get older, you begin to realize that there is no point in hanging out with just anybody. Friends tend to change over time, and some might not always be at your particular stage of life. Seeing these ladies going through life together helps to remind you of the importance of having good friends, because friendships really do make everything a little bit easier. At times, your friends know you better than you do.

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Another thing I absolutely adore about the show is how accurate and comically realistic the process of dating is portrayed. Whether it is situationship, bad date, or convincing yourself that somebody is your soul mate, the ladies make some very questionable choices. Carrie in particular, often demonstrates that sometimes we all need to screw up a couple of times before we realize what we deserve. Even though times have changed a lot since then, it’s the confusing journey of looking for love while learning.

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Besides, other than the relationships between each other, Sex and the City addresses the issue of women having pressure from society concerning the fact that they should know themselves and know where their lives go. Be it a career, choosing a husband, marriage or happiness in general, the ladies in the series are asking whether they are in the right place.The 20s is all about learning who you are, you do not need to follow any other timelines or check any boxes because it is not necessary. The truth is that everybody is on their own way and has their own timetable.

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Obviously, the fashion is yet another reason why the series will be remembered for a long time, since every character has her own style. Carrie’s love for shoes, Charlotte’s old classic style, Miranda’s business looks, and Samantha’s timeless fashion statements are timeless makes the personal style is an instrument of self-expression and self-confidence in the show.

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In summary, Sex and the City is not only a show about dating, designer clothes and New York life. The main topic of the series is about friendship, independence, and learning from mistakes. Your 20s may be confusing, exciting, and even frightening, but seeing how those ladies live their lives and make decisions helps to remember that nothing is definite. Maybe, it is the most comforting part of it all.

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Nadira Ramlogan Polo

Cal State Chico '27

Nadira goes to Chico State University. Back in 2013 she moved from Puerto Rico to the Bay Area. She is a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. Some of her hobbies include going to the gym, playing volleyball, going to the beach, and hanging out with family and friends.

Nadira went to California High School in the Bay Area and now attends Chico State. She is a Psychology major mainly due to her passion of helping others. What interested her the most about Psychology was learning and understanding why humans are the way they are. She plans on minoring in Management so in the future she can work as an industrial organizational psychologist. She aspires to get her masters somewhere in Socal to be closer to the beach.

She has played volleyball since 5th grade and now enjoys playing for the intramural teams in Chico. Going to the gym has been a passion of hers for three years now. She believes that going to the gym and being active helps not only physically but mentally. The beach is a place where she feels at home due to growing up on an island. It brings back many memories with friends and family. Nadira enjoys the company of others and holds her relationships with people very close to her.