Why Chico State Students Should Vote in Butte County 2024 

If someone were to ask me to describe Chico, I would highlight it as the aesthetic of GIlmore Girls. The beautiful trees and greenery on campus that turn a stunning shade of orange when autumn hits, the brick architecture design that reminds me of the East Coast, and the engaging student body that brings the community together. Chico has everything secluded like its own little bubble, with all the restaurants, shops at the night markets, and local festivals downtown adjacent to the school. One of the best things I love about it is the high concentration of college students as it heightens the city’s college culture, which is why I believe students should continue making the effort to preserve it by voting in Butte’s upcoming Presidential General election. California State University, Chico, listed as one of the top 10 college towns in the Matador Network’s article “A Matador Guide to the Best College Towns in America.”, makes it a perfect fit for students to put their voices out there in the Butte County election, especially for the freshmen who have recently relocated here and will be living here for the next four years!

I think that a student’s experience on campus can be just as important as what a student studies. Better academics, attendance, and graduation rates can result from having students feel supported by a positive and safe campus environment. Thus, it is crucial to keep the college environment suitable while pursuing academic goals. At Chico State University, there are over 200 student organizations, including competitive sports clubs, Associated Student programs, general organizations, housing or university programs, Greek Life, and more. The vibrant student body we have in Chico should reflect in the county as well. For instance, candidate Melissa Lopez-Mora, a senior at Chico State, is running as a City Councilwoman to support growth in local businesses and student life, “providing opportunity, affordability, and representation”. Lopez-Mora is just one of the many candidates advocating for younger folks to cast their ballots, so everyone can deserve a better Chico that is safe for students, families, and businesses.

Chico State is all about equity and inclusion, and if a diverse population of Chico State students vote, we may see change in the Butte County area. Voting could be helpful with setting core values and contributing to making a difference in the events that take place here. It is also acceptable to abstain from voting, as some may find it uncomfortable. However, this serves as a reminder that, as recent high school graduates who are now eligible to vote, you have the opportunity to participate in the approaching election season. An online registration can be made through nass.org/can-i-vote and more information on Butte’s 2024 Presidential General Election can be found on buttevotes.net. Chico State also provides a ballot drop box that is available from October 7th through November 4th (opens 24 hours), and closes on Election day (November 5th) at 8 pm, located at Chico State’s Bell Memorial Union (BMU). Other locations in Chico include the Butte County Library, Chapman Elementary School, Chico City Hall, and Department of Employment and Social Services (DESS).