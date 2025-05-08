The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dear Chico,

Thank you. Thank you for introducing me to my best friends, bringing me an education that cannot be replicated, and lifelong memories of a place that became my home away from home.

I was lucky enough to meet my best friends on the 8th floor of Whitney Hall, and I’m forever thankful I asked the girl in the elevator her name on the very first night of college.

Not everyone can say that, and I recognize how lucky I’ve been. To live with the same group of girls all four years has been an amazing blessing and while part of me is ready for the next chapter, I will always cherish these moments: ditching class for Riley’s, kitty pool parties in our yard, all seven of us trying to cook dinner at once. The list could go on and on.

Before I came to Chico, everyone always told me that college would go by in the blink of an eye, and I’ve come to realize it really does. Every semester felt like it moved faster than the one before, and there was no way of slowing time down.

Freshman year was new, exciting, fresh, and scary all at once. Being away from home for the first time can be hard, but Chico was the soft landing I needed. It’s where I met my best friends who were once strangers to me, four short years ago.

Then Sophomore year and Creekside. Honestly, one of my favorite years in college. 40 other apartments filled with my peers. Everything about it was so fun.

Junior year, when we all took up a little more responsibility and focused on our studies. Even though we had full days of class and work, there was never a day without any excitement.

Last, but certainly not least, senior year. I knew this would go by fast and I’ve tried to soak it all in, but suddenly all the lasts have begun and all I want is a little more time.

I’m not sure what I will miss the most: seeing my best friends every day who were once strangers a few short years ago, learning something new daily whether it was in or outside the classroom, or everywhere and everything in between.

So now what? What do you do when you’ve created your own little life and community in a place that feels so safe and comfortable? I will hold the lessons, friends and memories with me forever.

You can take a girl out of Chico, but you can never take Chico out of a girl.