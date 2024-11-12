When’s the perfect season to watch Twilight?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Huha huha HUHA HUHA HUHAAAAA” weather is approaching! Twilight is officially defrosting–but loca, it’s not time just yet. I believe there’s a perfect time to begin your Twilight binge. When, you ask? Let me break it down for you.

Let’s start with what Twilight is, for those who haven’t watched it or are planning on watching it for the first time. The Twilight Saga is a series of five movies based on the novels by Stephenie Meyer. It depicts the thrilling love story of Bella Swan, a human, and Edward Cullen, a vampire. The couple goes through the trials and tribulations of their forbidden love and navigating their supernatural world.

Now, let me explain when I think you should watch Twilight. It’s all about the vibe. To set the scene, the ideal time should be from late October to January, specifically after it has rained for at least a week straight. There should be a chill in the air that sends an almost nostalgic shiver down your spine, with fall leaves turning shades of fall.

There’s something so magical about watching the Twilight series in the fall time, and if it has been raining it gives you a much more immersive feeling.

I am not the only person who feels strongly about this. In a survey I conducted and sent out to students of Chico State, 68.8% of respondents agreed that Twilight should be watched when the weather is giving Forks, Washington.

One person said what I was thinking, “Twilight is very gloomy, so I would probably watch it in the winter on a cold night,” while another commented, “The fall gives me major Twilight vibes. Also, being from WA, I always watch the movies when it starts getting overcast every day.”

However, there are always two sides to this debate, 31.3% of those surveyed believe that you can just watch it whenever. Someone responded by saying, “I love Twilight and would watch it whenever” and another clapped back saying, “It’s a comfort movie for a lot of people, so you can watch it anytime” and I get that, I mean even those who love it and watch it year-round acknowledge that the movie, “hits different” during the fall/winter time.

As a respondent said, “It’s like a seasonal nostalgia thing.”

Let’s look at this from another perspective. Imagine watching Twilight on a random week during the summer. Did you really watch Twilight if the weather outside isn’t replicating the iconic Forks?

Picture yourself on your bed, all sweaty with the AC blasting and having to fan yourself every five seconds, like come on– does that even sound enjoyable?

One survey respondent said it perfectly: “Who wants to watch Twilight when it’s burning hot outside?!” Twilight was released in November and Bella’s opening scene describes moving from the hot desert of Arizona to Forks where it’s always raining. To quote Bella Swan herself, “In the state of Washington, under a near constant cover of clouds and rain, there is a small town named Forks. Population: 3,120 people. This is where I’m moving.” The gloomy, rainy fall vibe is crucial to the Twilight experience.

In fact, 75% of the people I surveyed have watched the entire saga, and 25% have seen at least one movie. Among those fans, many share that the mood of Twilight makes it feel more real when you watch it in cold or rainy weather. A respondent mentioned, “Twilight reminds me of autumn because of the scene of Bella in front of the window.”

I mean yeah, you can watch it year-round no one is going to judge you, but if you love the movies the way I love the movies I think that you really gotta lock in and watch it when you can truly immerse yourself.