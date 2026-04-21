What to Know Before Your First Conference

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my final year of college, I was introduced to the wonderful world of conferences. My friend invited me to attend one with her, but I had no idea what to expect. Now, as I’m about to graduate, I feel much better prepared to enter the job market with experience in attending conferences and networking.

So, I wanted to address some common questions and concerns college students may have going into their first conference.

So what even is a conference?

Simply put, a conference is just a fancy word for a formal meeting usually held at a hotel, university, or convention center. Though there are many different types of conferences, the most common for college students to attend are usually going to be career and networking conferences.

How do I go to one?

Getting started, the easiest way to learn about opportunities is going to be talking to your professors or campus offices like the career center. Use the resources available to you and ask about any upcoming conferences that could align with your major or interests. You can also do research outside of your university, and many conferences even offer free or discounted registration for students.

What does networking in person look like?

If you’re anything like me, going into my first conference I had no idea how to network in person. The most I had done was click Connect on LinkedIn and hoped for the best. It can feel intimidating at first talking to new people, especially if they have more professional experience than you. But people are at conferences to network; it’s kinda the point. Have your elevator pitch. It could be something like, “Hi I’m Bea and I’m a Journalism student,” then mention what you’re interested in and what you want to do: “I’ve been doing more content creation and event planning and was hoping to gain some more insight,” then, if you can find it, something that connects the two of you: “I heard you also did Her Campus in college,” and boom, instant connection. Exchange information and you now have another contact!

What the heck do I wear?

You’ve probably heard of “business casual” before. After many scrolls on TikTok and Pinterest I still had no clue how to present myself when attending my first conference. My friend gave me a piece of advice: “It’s always better to be overdressed than underdressed.” The truth is, if you’re going to an event with people your age or younger, a lot of them are going to be even less prepared than you are. Stand out by dressing up. Get yourself a nice pair of black or gray dress pants, an appropriate blouse or blazer, and some flats. (AVOID HEELS! You may be on your feet all day.) Dress for the position you hope to get after you graduate.

How do I pay for this?

One of my first thoughts when invited to a conference in Washington D.C. was, “How the heck am I gonna pay for this?” Don’t fret. Most conferences offer what are called travel grants or scholarships, which are funds, usually for students like yourself, to pay for transportation and housing during the conference. And don’t worry too much about food, they’ll most likely have some meals and snacks available.

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How can this help me in my career?

In college, if you have the opportunity to apply to a conference you should. No matter what field of study you’re in, entering a space with your peers and networking with professionals is always a great opportunity to learn and practice skills that will help you post graduation.