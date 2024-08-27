What Every “Cool Girl” Needs in Her Bag

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Let me start by saying I highly suggest making the transition from a backpack to a book bag/tote for school this semester. It’s honestly so much less of a hassle and will elevate your outfit so much. I’ve acquired a small collection of random tote bags and just rotate them according to what I’m wearing that day. Below I’ve listed a few necessities that I always keep in my bag as well as my favorite brand recommendations.

Mini Dry Shampoo

Dry shampoo is a must for me everywhere I go. I have long hair so my hair falls flat about an hour or so after I style it. Keeping dry shampoo in my purse is so useful to add volume and fullness back to my hair. It’s also amazing for after the gym or on days where it’s humid. My favorite brand of dry shampoo is the one by Moroccan Oil because I’m absolutely obsessed with the smell of it, but honestly all dry shampoo works the same and these ones by Batiste and Not Your Mother’s will get you more bang for your buck (and they smell delicious too).

Pair of Sunnies

Honestly, finding a pair of flattering sunglasses can be the most challenging thing in the world. I prefer to stick with a black or brown lens because it goes with everything, and looks chic. You can find a lot of cheap ones on Amazon in packs if you want to play around with which shape you like best on yourself before investing in a trusty pair.

Cardholder

Recently I’ve leveled up my all-in-one wallet/keychain situation into separate entities. I used to never carry a handbag with me so that’s been a serious game changer. I’m now absolutely obsessed with cardholders, I think there’s so many cute ones out there right now. They’re customizable which I love, it’s like picking out a phone case. A cute and affordable one I found on Amazon recently was this one in black, red or navy blue (I’d personally just snip off the keychain). Some really fun ones I’ve spotted recently are these ones from Kate Spade (Blue bedazzled, leopard print). Kate Spade always has amazing deals going on too so I would definitely check in on that. If you’re really looking to splurge I’m actually obsessed with this one from YSL. I think it gives that perfect ‘red wine’ accent to outfits that’s going to be really popular this fall.

Compact Mirror

This one is a beyond unnecessary but if you’re obsessed with all things girly and mini like I am, then this is the most adorable accessory to carry. It really does come in handy too if you aren’t anywhere near a bathroom and need to check your makeup or anything like that.

Tiny Scissors

Okay, I will die on this hill that if you aren’t carrying mini scissors, you need to be. I’ve used my scissors countlessly over the years to the point that they’re so dull they can barely cut anything. They’re basically just a pair of pliers at this point. I use them to cut tags, shape up my eyebrows, open packages, you name it. Even better, I would get one of those kits that are in a compact, and come with a pair of tweezers, nail cutters, and a file as well. You’ll be ready for any situation.

Headphones/Earbuds/Cute Headphone Cases)

I would give anything to own a pair of Apple headphones but I’m currently learning spending control and breaking my chronic shopping habits. But in all seriousness, headphones are the cutest bulky accessory. Like they really just elevate any lazy day outfit and make it look entirely intentional. Headphone cases are also a thing if you didn’t already know, and they are absolutely the most precious thing on the planet. Like c’mon, tell me these ones from Amazon aren’t the cutest gym accessory. You can also make them ✨customizable✨ on Etsy.

Wet Wipes

Getting down to the basics, Wet Wipes aren’t aesthetic or customizable, but let me tell you they’re so useful and such a purse staple. Every morning I wake up, spend 15 minutes making the perfect iced coffee, and then proceed spill it all over the cupholders of my car. Maybe it’s just me but Wet Wipes are a holy grail product and I can’t go without them.

Lip product

There’s seriously so many amazing lip products out there that it wouldn’t really matter if I reccomended a certain one. As soon as you go to buy it there’ll probably be a better one trending that everyone swears by. I’d just keep a chapstick and a thin gloss that’s either clear or close to your natural lip color. Literally the Chapstick brand chapstick is my ride or die, it’s shiny and the cherry flavor adds just the smallest hint of color.

Refillable Mini Perfume

I legit keep a mini perfume in every bag I own and sparatically find them in the pockets of my jeans and the dryer. They’re the easiest thing to keep in your purse or pants pocket and people will be wondering how your perfume stays all day. While I’m on the topic, I highly recommend having separate scents for spring/summer and fall/winter. It’s so nostalgic changing your perfume with the seasons and gives something a little extra to look forward to throughout the year. My favorite spring/summer scent is Gisou’s Hair Perfume, it just smells really clean and feminine. For fall/winter I really like any warm scents by Kayali. Burberry Goddess is also amazing, it smells like lavender and vanilla.