Ways To Embrace Hispanic Culture In Chico

Being able to express yourself and your culture in a new town can be hard. But it is a very important thing to do to keep in touch with your identity.

Back in 2013 my family made the very big decision of moving from Puerto Rico to the Bay Area for a better life and more opportunities. Now, I know the Bay Area is very diverse but the town I lived in had very few Latinos. 7.9% of the population to be exact. This was a very challenging thing for me to deal with. I was new, did not know the language, and no matter where I went nobody looked like me. It was hard to adapt after being around my people and culture my whole life.

Going to Chico State was a whole different world for me. For the first time in 11 years I was surrounded by people that looked like me. Even if they were not Puerto Rican, I was still able to share that side of my identity and heritage.

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month I wanted to share a list of things to do in Chico to embrace Hispanic culture.

Starting with the best one (in my opinion)….

Food Places and Restaurant

Mas Amor, Mexican Restaurant

Mas Amor is in downtown Chico. It has a variety of options from Enchiladas, Birria Ramen, Tacos, Burritos, and more. My personal favorite is the Birria Tacos… those never disappoint. Apart from good food, the place is so cute! It’s colorful, has lights, and plants as decorations. Overall I would recommend it.

300 Broadway St, Chico, CA 95928

La Familia Restaurant

La Familia is by the Safeway on Sacramento Avenue. They offer options from burritos to nachos and tamales to tostadas. The reason why I wanted to include La Familia is because they have pupusas. Which is a Salvadoran dish, and it is DELICIOUS. Everyone should definitely get a chance to try it.

1008 W Sacramento Ave Suite E, Chico, CA 95926

Events in Chico

The Museum of Northern California Arts (MONCA)

MONCA over summers has a Latin American Street Fair to get families and the community together. With events such as live music, food, vendors, and art. This is an event in my bucket list and I will definitely be attending next year!

900 Esplanade, Chico, CA 94926

Chico Latin Orquesta

The Salsa and Cumbia Band offer shows all over Chico! Usually on the weekends they have shows in Chico once or twice a month. This is a great opportunity to go out with friends, have some fun, dance, and laugh.

Clubs and Academics

Chico State Club, Latinx Equity & Success

The club offers opportunities where students can come together and build a community. Their motto is, “Advancing the success of the Latinx campus community at Chico State and our progress as a Hispanic-Serving Institution.”

They provide many resources such as scholarships, tutoring, workshops, volunteering opportunities, and programs all connected to Latinx. They share when events are happening such as Dia De La Familia, Giving Day, and Speaker Events.

If you want to connect with the community more I would definitely say this is a good club to join!

Hispanic Heritage Month at Chico State

For 2024, Chico State has been having many events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage.

Here is a list of events that will be occurring in the month of October

Languages and Cultures: Spanish Conversation Hour

Every Monday from 5:30-6:30pm in ARTS 227 (Arts and Humanities)

HACU and Latinx and Success HACU Webinar: “Leading with Latina Voices: Integrating Lived Experiences ro Reframes Leadership” Day

Wednesday, October 16 from 9-10am in SSC 306 (Student Services Center)

El Centro Latine Unity Celebration

Wednesday, October 16 from 2:30-4pm in MLIB 161 (Meriam Library)

Humanities Center University Film Series: Coco

Wednesday, October 30, at 6pm in PAC 134 (Performing Arts Center)

I understand it can be scary as a person of color in a new town. But I promise you, you are not alone! Chico is influenced by Hispanic culture. If you are feeling like you don’t have a community or are out of touch with your identity, I encourage you to get out there! You got this.