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Cal State Chico | Life > Experiences

Was College Worth it?

Erika Weiss Student Contributor, California State University - Chico
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As graduation date has gotten closer, it’s been making me reflect on my time before and during college. Before I came to Chico State, I was pretty set on the idea that you don’t need college to be successful.

And honestly, I still think that’s true.

There are so many different ways to build a life now, and college is just one of them. It’s not the only path, and it’s definitely not for everyone.

But after actually going through with college, if someone asked me, “Was it worth it?” I’d still say yes.

Just not for the reasons people usually argue about.

white long sleeve shirt sitting on grass
Photo by Keira Burton from Pexels

Because for me, it was never really about the degree.

It was gaining independence and realizing no one is keeping track of you anymore. Like, no one cares if you skip class, stay out too late, or do bad on an assignment. At first it’s fun, and then it’s a little stressful, but you kind of figure it out as you go.

It was learning who I am with new friendships and experiences. Not in a crazy way, but just in everyday moments. Sitting between classes, walking around campus, driving around Chico with no plan and too much times.

gen z college dorm
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels

It was the friendships too. The random ones that turn into real ones. Meeting someone in class or through a friend, and suddenly you’re getting coffee, going on late-night food runs, or just sitting and talking for hours about nothing.

And if you’ve been here, you know Chico just has its own vibe. Whether you’re out at Bidwell Park or just hanging around campus, something about it makes those moments feel bigger than they actually are.

And yeah, it wasn’t always great. There were weeks that were stressful for no reason, times I questioned if I was even doing the right thing, and moments where I felt completely lost. But I think that’s kind of the point. You grow through that stuff, even if it doesn’t feel like it at the time.

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Photo by Andre Hunter from Unsplash

So was it worth it?

For me, yeah.

Not because of a degree at the end.

Im leaving with way more than just a degree. I got independence, confidence, friendships, and a bunch of experiences I know I wouldn’t have had anywhere else.

So if you’re trying to figure out if college is worth it, I don’t think it’s just about the degree.

It’s more about what you’re going to get out of the experience as a whole.

Erika Weiss

Cal State Chico '25

Erika Weiss is a student at Chico State with a passion for storytelling, creativity, and human connection. Alongside her work with Her Campus, she’s involved in marketing, content creation, and project management—always finding new ways to blend emotion, strategy, and art. She believes the best writing comes from curiosity and connection.