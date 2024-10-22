Thinking About Grad School? My Tips and Advice for Applying! 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While completing my undergraduate studies, I decided to pursue grad school after graduating from Chico State. At first, I had no idea where to begin the process. Little by little, I’ve been chipping away at the process, and while it may seem pretty straightforward, there is more to it than just filling out the application. So, for those of you who are considering grad school or those confident in that being the path for them, this one is for you!

Where to start:

This may seem subjective, but I recommend starting the grad school application process about a year in advance. And by process, I mean EVERYTHING – from researching programs to submitting your application. For me, I started researching programs in March of 2024 and am applying for programs with a start date in the Fall of 2025. While that may seem early, it has helped me to manage the application process without feeling overwhelmed. If you’re reading this and thinking, “Am I starting too late if I want to start my program in Fall 25?” The answer is no! For my programs in particular, and most graduate programs, their application deadlines for admissions only are typically 30 days before the start of the semester you want to enroll in – my overplanning mind could not wrap my head around this short turnaround time. Now, do I recommend waiting that long to apply? Absolutely not, but things happen. However, the earlier you apply, the more time you have to connect with staff and faculty throughout your application process. So start now! You can do it!

Researching Programs and What to Consider:

When searching for a graduate program, there are a few essential things to consider—degree curriculum, location, and, most importantly, cost. If Chico State has your graduate program, and that’s where you want to pursue it, then that’s great—it’s familiar, and you know what to expect. However, Chico State doesn’t offer my graduate program, so I spend a lot of time researching other schools.

First, I focused on the curriculum. I made sure the programs I looked into were well-developed and covered my areas of interest. This helped me narrow down my program choices quite a bit. Then, I considered location. I am currently undecided about attending an in-person or online program (depending on cost). I ensured the schools I applied to were in locations I’d be happy to live in. Finally, I factored in the cost, which will ultimately be the most significant determining factor when making a final decision.

Advice for Applying:

Other than starting as early as possible, my biggest challenge is staying organized, but Excel became my best friend when it came to getting all my application materials together. I also highly recommend using Microsoft Planner (included in our school account). This program helped me create different “buckets” for each program I’m applying to and tasks I must complete before applying, like asking for letters and writing my personal statement. This approach helps me visualize when due dates are coming up and keeps everything organized.

It’s important not to get overwhelmed with the application process. Once you have everything you need to get done laid out into a plan, getting it all done becomes more realistic, and it’s easier to get tasks started and check them off the list!

Connecting with Program Coordinators:

My next piece of advice is to reach out to the program coordinator. If you take anything away from this article, let it be this! It is important that the people in the department you are applying for get to know you BEFORE seeing your application. A simple email introducing yourself, what you’ve been studying, and where you want to go is perfect.

Read the program’s website thoroughly and add any questions you might have for the program coordinator. Often, the program coordinator will forward you to a faculty member of your interest. You can start building a better connection with people you might be working with directly in the future and get more detailed answers to your questions.

Applying for grad school can seem overwhelming and long, but it is manageable and exciting with the proper preparation steps! Getting a head start, staying organized, and contacting the program coordinators you’re interested in can make the processes much easier! Take the process one step at a time, and congratulate yourself for moving to the next step in your academic career! Good luck!