Things to Look Forward to: Sports in Chico & Chico State Events

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As February comes to an end and the gloomy weather continues it’s easy to feel unmotivated and exhausted by this semester. But, Chico and Chico State have some upcoming events that may give you something to look forward to. From Chico State sports to shows and more local events.

Sporting events include:

Chico State Baseball has multiple home games coming up! February 20th, 21st, 22nd, 27th, and 28th at Nettleton Stadium. Games on the 20th-22nd will be played against UC Colorado Springs. On February 20th, the gates open at 1pm and the game starts at 2pm. On February 21st, the gates open at 11am and the game starts at 12pm with a second game but time is still TBD. On February 22nd, the gates open at 11am and the game starts at 12pm. Games on the 27th and 28th will be played against Stanislaus State. On February 27, the gates open at 1pm and the game starts at 2pm. On February 28th, the gates open at 11am and the game starts at 12pm, with a second game, but time is still TBD.

Chico State Basketball also has home games coming up! February 26th and February 28th in Acker Gym. On February 26th, Chico State Basketball will be taking on Cal State San Marcos. Doors open at 4:30 pm. Game 1, Women’s Basketball starts at 5:30 pm. Game 2, Men’s Basketball starts at 7:30 pm. On February 28th Chico State Basketball will be taking on Cal State Monterey Bay. Doors at 12 pm. Game 1, Women’s Basketball starts at 1 pm. Game 2 Men’s Basketball starts at 3 pm.

Track & Field also has upcoming events. February 21st, Cardinal & White meet at University Stadium and February 26th and 27th, Chico Multi Classic.

Other events include:

On February 20th Chico Performances Presents; Right in the Eye: Live Movie Concert – A “silent-film-meets-soundtrack” experience. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7:30pm. At Laxson Auditorium.

On February 26th Chico Performances Presents Jay Famiglietti:

Wildfire Prevention & Environmental Policy Lecture Series. Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7:30pm. At Laxson Auditorium.

All tickets can be purchased at the Chico State Box Office.

https://www.csuchico.edu/boxoffice/upcomingevents.shtml

Chico State’s website has a whole list of upcoming Chico State events easily accessible.

Her Campus Media

Beyond Chico State events there are many local events. From Farmers Markets, group classes, to trivia nights, karaoke nights, and concerts! Here is a great website for some more events!

https://chico.newsreview.com/calendar/?utm#!/

There are also year long activities that you can attend. Explore art at the Museum of Northern California Art (MONCA), visit parks like Bidwell Park for outdoor adventures, and catch a show at local music venues and bars.

I hope this gave you some ideas on how to stay busy these next couple of weeks. Get out and try something new!