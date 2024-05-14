The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

As a freshman in college, the idea of moving across the state into a town where I knew no one is still fresh in my mind. I still remember the first night I fell asleep in my twin XL, afraid of what was to come. My mom had dropped me off just a few hours before, and the next day I was expected to involve myself in classes with people I didn’t know, on a campus I was unfamiliar with. I didn’t know the half of what was about to happen throughout the next nine months.

So, this article is for you. The one who is feeling anxious about what their time at college is going to look like, the one who doesn’t know what to expect, and the one who is feeling nervous about moving away. These are the five things I wish I knew before coming to college.

#1: You are not going to have any privacy

This one is somewhat self-explanatory, but get ready to be with people 24/7. From the communal showers, toilets, and in your room, there is always going to be someone around. This may be difficult to adjust to at first, especially since you’re going through so many emotions your first few weeks of college and you may feel like you need privacy, but most of the time you’re not going to get it. For most people I’ve talked to, including myself, this one is probably the most impactful that first month or two but it is also the one you may get used to the quickest.

Tip: Try and get along with the people you see the most often, whether that be your roommate(s) and people in the dorms, as it’s going to make your experience a lot easier. This doesn’t necessarily have to be a friendship, but having toxic relationships and enemies with people you see constantly doesn’t make anything easier.

#2: You are going to meet a LOT of different people

I lived in the same town all of my life, seeing the same people in the same environment every single day. That being said, it was hard to adjust to the fact that those people were no longer around, whether that be friends, family, or people I saw around and never got the chance to speak to. You’re surrounded by so many new cultures and ideals in college and people are going to be a lot different from what you’re used to. More than you would ever expect.

Tip: Don’t be friends with everyone. Meet new people, be kind and polite but understand that you’re not going to get along with everybody, and that is OK.

#3: For the girls, you are going to get a lot more attention from guys.

It doesn’t matter what you look like, how you act, and who you are, the guys are going to be after you like never before. Whether that’s at parties, in class, or in the dorms, they will be after you.

Tip: Be careful! Cover your drink, carry pepper spray, and be mindful of who you trust. But most importantly, have fun!

#4: You’re eating schedule will most likely change

This might seem like a silly one, but learning how and when to eat is something that really threw me off in my first semester. For me personally, I had a set amount of meal swipes that I could use at the dining hall which limited me to about two meal swipes per day. This was quite different as before then my usual eating habits were snacking throughout the day. So, learning how to eat just two meals a day was difficult, as well as learning to get the right amount of calories from just those two meals.

Tip: If you are able to and have the option, invest in an unlimited amount of meal swipes and always have snacks in your dorm. One day you will wake up hungry in the middle of the night and want food.

#5: You are going to learn a lot about yourself

You think you know yourself now? Just wait until you get to college. In my experience, because everyone’s off on their own with people they’ve never met, it allows you to reinvent yourself in college. If you were shy and quiet in high school, you can now be outgoing and loud. You also don’t have parents or family telling you how to act and what to think, which can allow you to grow into yourself more. Remember, there is a difference between growing into yourself and losing yourself.

Tip: Spend time thinking about the person you want to become away from others’ judgments.

If you’re going into your freshmen year of college, good luck! Remember that almost everyone is going through the same feelings that you are and you are not alone. No matter how put-together and confident someone looks, if they are a freshman, they most likely don’t have it figured out either.