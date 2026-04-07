Things I Can’t Wait for After I Graduate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With graduation only a month away, I still can’t fully believe it’s actually happening. For so long, graduation felt far away, like something I didn’t need to think about yet. Now it’s almost here, and everything is starting to feel real. It’s exciting, a little overwhelming, and honestly kind of surreal. After spending so many years in school, it’s strange to think about what life will look like without classes, assignments, and constant deadlines.

As nervous as I am, I keep thinking about all the things I’m excited for.

One of the biggest things I’m looking forward to is starting a new routine. For the past few years, my life has revolved around school schedules, homework, and trying to balance everything at once. I’m excited to build a routine that feels more stable and centered around my own goals. I want to wake up and feel like my time is going toward something I chose for myself, not just something I have to do.

I’m also really looking forward to having more independence. College has given me a lot of freedom, but stepping into life after graduation feels like a whole new level. Making decisions for myself, learning from my mistakes, and figuring things out on my own is a little intimidating, but also exciting. I’m ready to trust myself more and see what I’m capable of.

Another thing I can’t wait for is focusing on my career. After years of studying, it will feel rewarding to finally apply everything I’ve learned in a real-world setting. I don’t have everything figured out yet, and I’m starting to realize that I don’t need to. I’m excited to explore different opportunities, learn as I go, and see what path feels right for me. It’s okay if my first job isn’t perfect. It’s all part of the process.

I’m also excited for the little changes that come with graduating. Having weekends that don’t revolve around homework. Not stressing over exams. Being able to fully relax without feeling guilty. Even small things like decorating my own space or creating a routine that works for me feel exciting.

At the same time, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little scared. Graduation comes with a lot of unknowns, and it’s easy to feel pressure to have everything planned out. It can feel like everyone else already knows exactly what they’re doing. But the more I think about it, the more I realize that most people are just figuring things out as they go. There is no one right timeline, and it’s okay to take things step by step.

I’ve also been reflecting on how much I’ve grown during my time in college. From my freshman year to now, I’ve become more confident, more independent, and more sure of myself. That growth didn’t happen overnight, and it

More than anything, I’m excited for growth and new experiences. Graduation is not just an ending; it is the start of something new. Even though it’s bittersweet to leave behind a place that has been such a big part of my life, I know it is leading me exactly where I’m supposed to go. wasn’t always easy, but it’s something I’m really proud of. Graduation feels like the moment where I get to take everything I’ve learned and carry it into the next phase of my life.

And even though I don’t know exactly what’s next, I’m ready to find out.