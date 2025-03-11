The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

With spring break in less than 10 days it’s time to place those online shopping orders just in time to be packed. In this article, I’ve shared my best closet staples you absolutely need to bring with you from my personal favorite brands. The vibe for my spring break is savoring every second with my friends before graduation, exploring a new city and attempting to get a tan.

Eyelet & Isabel Marant

The return of boho chic, eyelet and fringe – here’s everything you need to know about the trend of the season. While Isabel Marant is the ultimate inspiration, the brand isn’t in my price range and probably isn’t in yours either. But have no fear, there are plenty of other brands that encapsulate this vibe that can get you dressed for less. First, to find inspiration I scroll Pinterest and create boards as my starting point. Search up phrases like “boho chic” “spring 2025” or find a style muse. Recently, mine has been Jennifer Anniston in the 90s. Once I find certain pieces that I like, I will then go hunting for similar items in my price point. The H&M spring collection is slaying and has been my go-to brand recently. Actually, last week I ordered a dainty eyelet top that is perfectly multifaceted. It pairs well with jeans for a casual, class outfit or can be easily dressed up with slacks to make it business casual.

Luck of the Irish

At Chico State, our spring break is always centered around St. Patty’s Day, so whether you’re bar hopping with friends or having a chill day at home, you should 100% find a festive green fit – otherwise you may get pinched. As someone with little green clothing, this is a very valid opportunity to do some shopping. If you need direction on where to begin, look for green bloomers or micro shorts and a cardigan that will get more than one use or a pop of color in your accessories. Of course, another option would be a cute graphic tee or trucker hat that says “Kiss me I’m Irish” or “Lucky Me.” Both are super easy to DIY and use clothes that are already in your closet. There are tons of tutorials on Tik Tok or Pinterest for patch work t-shirts that won’t break your bank.

Sandals, Sunnies & Swimsuits

Let’s talk allll things accessories. They are crucial and can make or break an outfit. You can always opt for the classic Rainbow flip flops if you’ll be at the beach, but to step it up, find sandals with woven details or a platform to elevate your look. Next, a good pair of sunnies can compliment your clothes and make an outfit perfectly well-rounded. There’s no need to spend a lot of money on sunglasses when Amazon has tons of options that are both stylish and budget friendly. But, if you are looking to spend a little extra cash, take a look at Free People’s selection. If I had all the money in the world, I’d buy everything from Free People. Look for cool shapes and fun colors to complete your lucky look. Hopefully, the weather for spring break is warm because I don’t know about you, but I fully intend on getting some sun. That is going to require a new bathing suit – because why not get another? Not only does Peppermayo have an amazing selection for bikinis, but take a look at their dresses, skirts and tops too. They’ve been my go-to for months now. And don’t forget to check out Depop for these labels as well.

Beachy Jewels

Last, but certainly not least, the ultimate accessory is jewelry. Personally, I’m an all gold girl but have been experimenting with mixed metals. If you don’t already know about Gorjana, you must check out this California-based company which is where almost all of my everyday jewelry is from. Not too long ago, I found some hidden gems on the Princess Polly sale section and got the cutest star shaped earrings that I had my eye on for some time. I will for sure be packing these in my suitcase because they are the epitome of spring break. Don’t just opt for gold or silver jewels, add some color and get creative. Maybe even make your own jewelry which guarantees no one else will be accessorized like you.

I’m so happy that my favorite time of year is on the horizon – springtime! The options are limitless when it comes to your style this spring break. Don’t just follow trends; find your own sense of personal style and make it your own. Have the best spring break ever!