Hello to my Her Campus reading baddies! I’m so sad to be writing my final article today. I am graduating with a degree in Psychology and a minor in Theater! I’m so excited, but sad to be leaving such a wonderful organization like Her Campus. It’s been such a pleasure writing for Her Campus and reading all of the other amazing work from my fellow writers. I’m thankful for this experience and all the other experiences I’ve had at Chico State. Today I’d like to tell you all some of the simple things that helped me survive my time at school here. `



1.) My favorite foods helped me survive here! At the end of the day, I really like to nibble on some of the things that give me joy. My favorite snack is the rolled chili corn tortilla chips from Trader Joe’s, and Trader Joe’s mild salsa. The chips and the salsa have a nice kick to them and are both so good. When I was super down, I’d splurge on Chipotle. I love getting a burrito bowl and chips from there. It changes me for the better.



2.) When I’ve felt really stressed about school, one of my favorite things to do is carpool karaoke by myself in the car. My favorite songs to jam out to in the car are I Love It by Icona Pop, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived by Taylor Swift, But Daddy I Love Him by Taylor Swift, Burn from Hamilton the Musical, anything from Wicked, and so much more! It’s such a vibe, and I have a lot of fun.



3.) Y’all, I’m the first person to say you need to reward yourself with a little sweet treat. My favorite place to get my sweet tooth fix is none other than my beloved Savor Ice Cream. I’m a gluten free girlie, and the entire shop is gluten free. It doesn’t taste gluten free either. It’s so good. My favorite flavors are the Earl Grey and Honey, and Cookies and Cream.



4.) Church is the most important thing in my life. I love Jesus, He keeps me aligned on the calmest path. I go to Chico Community Church. The pastor Brian Hamilton is so awesome and brings the -WORD- every Sunday. Sometimes there are guest speakers, and they are awesome too. The congregation is really nice too. Everyone is friends with everyone, and it’s great. If that doesn’t bring you in, there’s also a baller food spread after each service.



5.) I call my mom every single day. She’s my favorite human being. She is the epitome of God’s light, the human manifestation of peace, and is super hilarious. Calls with her replenish my soul. I love her so much.



6.) My favorite thing to do to unwind on the weekends is to walk around Downtown Chico. My favorite shops are 3 Seas, Bird In Hand, Chico Sweet Confectionary, Anika Burke, and Urban Couture. All of the shops are so fun.



7.) I love to unwind at the end of the day by watching a favorite show. My favorite shows this year have been Law and Order SVU, 9-1-1, Abbott Elementary, Sweet Magnolias, and Happy Face. I also love Criminal Minds, but it doesn’t come back until May 8th. (Spencer is making an appearance!)



8.) I’ve made long lasting, amazing friends at Chico State. I’d like to give a special shoutout to my queens Megan, Elisabeth, and Genna. I love you my fierce baddies. You make my heart whole, and my stomach hurt with laughter.



9.) My most favorite event on campus is Wags 4 Wellness at The Well. My favorite dog there is Gus. He’s a 160-pound English Mastiff with a heart that weighs 1,000 pounds. He’s the sweetest man. His owner Robin is the sweetest. I love going and socializing with them both. Go see Gus and be forever changed. I’ve also loved going home periodically and seeing my baby boys Dwight, Murphy, and Lambeau. I love my doodle men, I’m excited to see them every day again.



10.) Finally, I’ve had some outstanding professors who have always rooted for me and strived to help me. I’ve had many great professors but the standout ones are John Crosthwaite, Megan Zollinger, and Scott Lewis. John and Megan have helped me achieve my theater minor and be a better human and performer. Scott Lewis has helped me immensely in Statistical Methods in Psychology. I was in his Principles of Psychology class too, and he’s awesome.



Thank you to everyone who has read my articles during my time here! Thank you most of all for supporting Her Campus! To my fellow members, I will miss you but will enjoy reading your articles and seeing the marketing team’s gorgeous social media posts. Have a great summer!