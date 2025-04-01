The Most Influential Woman in My Life: My Mom, Nicole

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hi everyone! Since it is Women’s History month, I decided to interview my favorite woman in honor of the occasion, my mom, Nicole. It is a privilege to be her daughter. She is the epitome of kindness, love, strength, and God’s light. My mom is wicked smart, hilarious, and a good time. I love her so much, and I am grateful for all that she does for me. I hope her answers to the questions below inspire you, and they make you feel better about being a woman in today’s world.

Question 1: How did your childhood/how you grew up shape you into the woman you are today?

I grew up in a single parent home and had to “grow up” very quickly. I was also in an environment that was changing all the time. I had to be very independent and “in charge” A LOT. I also saw a lot of strength in my own mom. She would push through challenges and put on a brave face even when she was scared.

Because of all of this, I never saw myself or women in general as weak or incapable. To me, women embodied strength and still do. I also am very adaptable to change and tend to approach challenges with a mindset of “how can I accomplish this” vs. questioning whether or not I actually can. I am very resilient and a creative problem solver because I had to be from a very young age.

Because I grew up in a single parent home, it also meant I didn’t grow up with stereotypical ideas about men and women. This led to me being super open when I got married, and luckily my spouse was as well, to partnering and paving our own way vs. having a traditional expectation of roles.

Some other aspects of childhood that I feel shaped me:

I went through a lot and was exposed to a lot – I think this led me to understanding everyone has a story and to never assume you know all that is going on in someone’s life. I have a lot of empathy and compassion for others.

I grew up surrounded by extended family and in an environment that welcomed everyone. My mom taught me to love everyone. I carry that with me into adulthood and feel like I create that atmosphere is well.

Question 2: What things make you feel most feminine?

If I am being honest, I have never really considered myself to be particularly feminine or ladylike so this is a little tricky for me. If I keep myself from overthinking on this and just go with what comes to me when I hear this question, here is what comes to me mind in no particular order

– When I am on the beach with the wind in my hair

– A nice lotion or perfume

– Taking a bubble bath

– Laughing with my family or friends

– Caring for others

Question 3: How do you see yourself in your kids?

In both of them, I see their compassion, their love for others, their humility… I would like to think that comes from me. My daughter has my empathy and spirited nature. I think we also share a creative spirit, and both write poetry. My son has my more measured side and we share similar strengths in how we learn, take in information, and internally process. I think they also have my wit.

Question 4: What makes a woman?

I don’t believe there’s a single answer to this question. Womanhood is a spectrum, and each person’s response will be shaped by their unique experiences and influences. For me, a woman is both a nurturer and a warrior, strong and vulnerable, confident and humble, feminist and feminine. She is a bold communicator and a compassionate listener. She can be both soft and fierce, and she is a powerful force for change.

Question 5: What is your favorite thing about being a woman?

The best thing about being a woman is the prerogative to have a little fun… j/k but also kind of true. I feel we are allowed to be freer with our playfulness, affection, fashion a lot of times. I also love the way we can connect with others.

Question 6: Who is your favorite woman from history?

Harriet Tubman – She could have just saved herself, but she didn’t just stop there. She risked everything to save others as well.

Eleanor Roosevelt – I feel like she was the first Presidential wife that stretched the boundaries of that role and made her mark in her own right. She was outspoken and openly advocated for civil rights and human rights in general. She connected with people all over the country, wrote books, and contested legislation. She was just an all around bad ass.

Question 7: Do you have any advice for women out there in today’s world?

⁃ Embrace every part of yourself—our strengths and imperfections make us whole.

⁃ Your worth isn’t defined by others or your achievements. You are valuable just as you are. Everything else is just icing on the cake.

⁃ Treat others with kindness, always. And remember to treat yourself with the same respect.

⁃ Never shrink yourself for anyone. Stand tall and proud.

⁃ It’s not your job to fix anyone but yourself.

⁃ Failure is an opportunity to learn and grow. Embrace your mistakes and use them as stepping stones toward the future.

⁃ Set boundaries where necessary. You can empathize with someone’s struggles, but that doesn’t mean anyone deserves to be treated poorly. Understanding someone’s challenges offers an explanation, not an excuse. And if those patterns don’t change, you need to prioritize your own well-being.

⁃ Know your truth. This will empower you to live authentically, make decisions rooted in your core values, and protect you from being influenced by the opinions or tactics of others.

⁃ Remember you are a bad ass. Own it and embrace it.

Thank you for taking the time to get to know my mom. I think the whole world should get to know how awesome she is, and today I feel happy to have provided a snippet of her beautiful likeness. Happy Women’s History Month! As the great Nicole just said, “Remember you are a bad ass. Own it and embrace it.”