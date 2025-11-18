The Loneliest Time of the Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The holidays can be a difficult time for many of us, especially in college. This time of year can feel overwhelming. Days are shorter and colder, finals season is approaching, and the stress of gift-giving and holiday planning can feel like too much to handle sometimes.

For many college students, experiencing these challenges while being away from home for the first time can be scary. As a senior in college, I feel I’ve learned over the years how to deal with the holiday blues and manage stress during this time of year.

Here’s my advice…

Lean into the holiday season

Something that always makes me feel better is decorating my living space. Even if you’re not feeling in the spirit, something as simple as grabbing a wintry drink with your friends and picking up some goodies for your room can help you get excited about this time of year instead of feeling dreadful.

Manage your sleep

After daylight saving time, it’s common to feel extra tired throughout the day and struggle with sleep at night. Making sure you have a set bedtime and a consistent nighttime routine can make all the difference in getting a good night’s rest. It’s also important with these shorter days to get plenty of light exposure and natural sunshine. Try to get outside within the first hour of waking up – even a 10- to 15-minute walk can help you start your day off right.

Eat nourishing foods

Staying on track with eating nourishing meals regularly can help your mental health more than you may think. Especially when days are darker, foods with vitamin D can be a big help, alongside foods with omega-3s, which can help regulate your mood.

Move your body

In the cold, dark winter, working out can be the last thing we want to do. But moving your body, even through low-intensity exercises like walking, stretching, or yoga, can help improve your mood and boost serotonin and endorphins. Group exercise classes can also be a good opportunity to spend time with friends and peers.

Stay connected

Reach out to your friends and family and make sure you’re staying socially connected. Even if it’s just a coffee date or a FaceTime call, some support from loved ones can boost your mood for the whole day. It’s also important to stay involved in your campus community. Whether it be clubs, classes or on-campus events, being a part of a community can help you feel better connected.

No matter how you may be feeling this holiday season, don’t forget to dedicate time to self-care and lean on your loved ones for support.