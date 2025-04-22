The Importance of Networking for Women in College

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the most important experiences for a woman in college is building a network of connections. Networking isn’t about just building business-related relationships, networking can look like creating long-lasting friendships, bonding with classmates during a difficult project, and even expressing to your professors how much you value their class. A network is a web of connections and opportunities- it’s how you crack open doors that you may wish to walk through in the future. The best part about networking is that it’s the easiest and simplest way to set yourself up for success, and anyone can do it- all it requires is a bit of effort!

Whether it’s chatting with someone new at a campus event or approaching a guest speaker after a presentation, networking is something that gets better with practice. For women in college it can also be a very empowering skill. Throughout history, women have faced barriers to succeeding in the same professional and academic settings as men. These barriers may be less prominent in the U.S. now, but they undoubtedly still exist in numerous ways. Connecting with other women on campus creates a feelings of community and support that you may need to lean on throughout your career. On top of this, practicing to take initiative in social settings and push yourself out of your comfort zone will allow you to become more comfortable with speaking up for yourself in any situation.

When women connect with women, we create our own spaces where confidence is built and opportunities are passed forward. By establishing these strong connections early on, women push themselves to enter the workforce with strong and competitive mindset. We know that we have a support system that understands the challenges we face and helps us to rise above them.

There is something so uniquely powerful about women supporting women. When we help each other rise, we all win. Throughout college I encourage you to put in those extra bits of effort and reach out to make those interactions you otherwise might never had made. For example, at the beginning of last semester I baked my favorite coffee cake cookies (because I know they’re amazing and who doesn’t love coffee cake) and brought a few to each of my professors during their office hours. You would be surprised at some of the amazing life stories and connections that the people around you have.

The key to effectively building your skills in networking is to try and remain as curious and authentic as possible. Think about your daily interactions with people- you can usually tell when someone is being genuine or not. These kinds of original interactions are the ones that are going to leave lasting impressions on people. Really practice using your active listening skills. Listen with the intent to find out more information and understand how someone is feeling about a situation. Take the opportunity to put yourself in their shoes and offer your best advice. People will have so much appreciation towards you when you show them you genuinely care about their circumstances.

There’s so many amazing personalities around you right now. After college you will never have the opportunity to be surrounded by so many people with different backgrounds, goals, and career paths. Many of your classmates are going to work in industries you may one day want to enter. Why not start building those connections now? Having a strong network means knowing you have people you can reach out to for advice, opportunities, and collaboration, and that can make the world of a difference.

So I encourage you to take the leap and step outside of your comfort zone. Say hello, send a sincere email, and show up to those events. You never know where one conversation may lead. As women in college, we have the power to create uplifting communities. It all starts with making the effort to connect.