The Friends We Leave Behind: A Part of Growing Up

Friendship breakups aren’t always dramatic. Sometimes, they’re quiet. You don’t argue, there’s no fallout—you just drift. One day, you’re inseparable, swapping inside jokes and texting nonstop, and the next, your conversations feel forced, your values don’t quite align, or you’re simply living in different worlds. If you’ve ever found yourself scrolling through old messages with a childhood friend, wondering why you don’t talk anymore, or simply reminiscing on old friendships, you’re not alone.

There are many reasons why you might not be friends anymore. Life changes us. College, career paths, relationships, and personal growth all shape who we become. You may be in different places—literally and figuratively. Maybe you went to different colleges or moved to separate cities. Distance can be hard on friendships, especially when your daily experiences no longer overlap. Your values might have shifted. As we grow, our beliefs and priorities evolve, and if your morals or worldviews no longer align, it’s natural to feel disconnected. You may also find that the effort isn’t mutual anymore. If you feel like you’re the only one reaching out, making plans, or checking in, it might be a sign that the friendship is no longer a priority for both of you. Some friendships no longer feel like a safe space. Friendship shouldn’t cause anxiety, and if you feel drained, undervalued, or like you have to filter yourself to keep the peace, it may be time to let go. Sometimes, friendships end without explanation. Not every relationship comes with closure. Sometimes, you just stop talking, and while that can be painful, trusting the shift is important.

Even if the change is mutual, losing a childhood friend can feel like losing a piece of yourself. It’s okay to miss what you had. Nostalgia is a natural part of moving forward. Stop putting effort into those who show no effort in return. A healthy friendship is a two-way street. If you’re always the one initiating, it’s time to focus on relationships that reciprocate. Remember that outgrowing someone doesn’t mean you have to resent them. You can go your separate ways while still appreciating what that friendship brought to your life. Let go of guilt. If a friendship was bringing you down, walking away isn’t selfish—it’s self-preservation. Protecting your peace is more important than maintaining a relationship out of obligation. Surround yourself with people who make you feel valued. Sometimes, being lonely is better than being in a friendship where you don’t feel appreciated.

We aren’t in control of how other people treat or perceive us, but we are in control of how we allow them to exist in our lives. Not every friendship is meant to last forever, and that’s okay. Letting go doesn’t erase the good times, and it doesn’t mean you failed. It just means you’re growing—and that’s something to be proud of.