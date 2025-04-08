The Best Sorority Event Themes That Aren’t Overdone

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a new member within my sorority I always admired the older girls, especially the girls who chose to take a position. I was always so shocked with the themes and fun activities they had always planned. Before I stepped into Greek life, I never understood how it would affect my life in all the best ways. My sophomore year I ended up stepping up and applying to be on the receive board of my chapter. And guess what, I ended up becoming one of the highest positions in my chapter: Vice President of New Member Education and Member experience. In many chapters their positions and executive boards are vastly different from each other. This position for my sorority entails a lot. I put together almost all the events for my chapter, sisterhoods, senior events, new member events, moms weekend, dads weekend, alumni weekend, and that is to just name a few. With this position I realized I must get creative and get some good ideas flowing. This is a guide to throwing some of the best events and the themes and activities that can go with them.

Vogue theme: This one seems so fun. There are so many ideas that can go along with a vogue themed event. You can make this into a formal or Dance theme. Or even a sisterhood you can make decorating little hand- held mirrors. This event has the colors of black, white, and red. Very classy and sassy.

Red Carpet Ready Theme: This theme could be used for a variety of events, for example a sisterhood that could be cute to do a makeup session as a chapter. You could have all the girls come with their personal makeup bags, or even maybe get a sponsor and have a professional makeup artist come and give a tutorial so all the girls in the chapter can stay red carpet ready. This theme could also be used for a fun chapter meeting or new member meeting: dress like an A-list celebrity and strike a pose! Dressing like their favorite celebrity may bring more moral to your chapters meeting and increase attendance.

Denim and Diamonds theme: This would be a fun theme, a twist on a western theme.. This would have more glitz and glam. I envision this theme for a T-Shirt Dance or Grab-A-Date. You can have adorable decorations of disco balls with a denim backdrop to take pictures. Girls could wear denim dresses and boots, and their dates could match the theme. Having some bright sparkly jewelry would add to the look. This idea could work for a sisterhood in which girls could decorate their own cowgirl hats with diamonds and a bunch of goodies!

Welcome to fabulous (sorority name) theme: This theme could be a play on Vegas. Another name could be “Let the good times roll”! This could be used for a variety of events as well. I would love to see this as a dance theme. I think girls could wear sparkly outfits and some fun Vegas attire.

Final rose formal (bachelorette or bachelor theme): I know some girls are totally into these shows. The rose ceremonies that happen are very similar to the attire that is commonly worn at formals. It is very classy and formal. Red roses could be put all over the event!

Drafted by the best theme: I have seen this done for a Polish week theme, but I would love to see this as a sisterhood. This might be a game of basketball, or flag football. Getting your chapter active and collaborating as a team. Or you can do an actual activity of decorating jerseys with your society’s logo or name.

( Your sororities name) is sew in: This is a sewing theme! This would be such a cute sisterhood theme, having your chapter do a crafty sisterhood in which you guys can craft up your own shirts. I have seen chapter glue pieces of fabric on instead of sew, ( because I know it is hard to sew sometimes, not everyone knows how.) But it is all about the concept. Instead of shirts you can always do tote bags as well!

( Your sororities name) is blooming with love: This is a garden/flower theme. There are multiple ideas I have for this: you could always have your chapter create bouquets. Or you could even take a step ahead and have your chapter go into the community and volunteer to either maintain or put in a garden bed. Or if you got permission to create a garden bed at your own chapter house. This would bring the girls together by creating a common goal of creating a garden. This sisterhood would always pay back to the community or chapter!

Midnight in Paris theme: I would love to see this idea as a formal or dance theme. I think this could be so romantic. Maybe some twinkling lights, pearls, yummy pastries, candles, drapery, and even a background of the Eiffel Tower. I think if this is done classy and simplified, it would look beautiful.

These are nine ideas that I have come up with for any girls that may be struggling with ideas to present to their chapter. I understand how hard it can be to pop out new ideas almost every month. Keeping it new and fresh is so important to keep the individuality and uniqueness of all chapters. All chapters are equally amazing, and I hope that this helps some chapters out there.