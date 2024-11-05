The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Throughout the course of my childhood, and into my adult life, many things have changed as I’ve gotten older. One constant has remained– my dad is my hero. Every single day I am grateful to be his daughter, and I am very aware of just how lucky I am to still have my father present in my life. I know that so many other people don’t get that same privilege that I have. The privilege of getting to grow up with a dad who will coach their sports teams, dance with them in the middle of Home Depot, and watch their fashion shows after back-to-school shopping. Those may seem like qualities of a just great dad, but they also happen to be qualities of my lifelong hero. I am so proud of my dad and everything he has done in his life and for this country.

For as long as I can remember, I have been proud to tell people that my dad served in the Air Force, doing “cool things” and being a tough, calm, and collected guy. My father has had some very difficult situations in his life, whether he will admit it or not. The losses he has suffered and the pain he has endured is enough to make someone lose all compassion for humanity, and lose all love for life. I’m sure that some of his old friends are living their lives that way, struggling to get through each day, like many Veterans do. My dad, on the other hand, is the opposite. He wakes up each day, ready to hit the ground running and look for another reason to enjoy life with his family.

I remember my mom telling me and my sister a story about how we wouldn’t remember who my dad was after he would leave for months, and I remember her choking up about how that made her and my dad feel. He used to have to bribe my sister with M&Ms to get her to talk to him again. My dad has always prioritized his family over everything. It makes me proud to have a father who would sacrifice everything for the people he loved. His compassion and love have never faded.

My dad is also one of the most empathetic people I have ever met. While serving in the Air Force, my dad has gone on rescue missions where other people’s lives are in his hands, and he has continued to show empathy for others. It’s important to know that the sacrifices and experiences for this country weren’t for nothing.

I can’t imagine how difficult it is to lose acquaintances, mentors, and family like my dad has, and I will never claim to understand how that feels. I can, however, express my gratitude for not having to experience that kind of pain in my life. I get to have an actively involved father. I get to wake up and see how cranky my dad is before his morning coffee. I get to go home and watch football with him on Sundays. I’m so grateful for all of those things. Everything that my dad has done in the past twenty years, he has done for me and the rest of my family. He has done it for his country. To know my dad, is to love my dad. Without the Air Force, he wouldn’t be who he is. I am proud of all of his accomplishments and who he is.

So this Veteran’s Day, please be sure to thank a veteran. Think about the life you live, and how you are able to live it. You have the freedom to vote for president, and to say whatever you want. To wear new clothes, and to go to college. You can walk to school. You can pay taxes. You get to do everything you want to do, because of the sacrifices of others. We have so much because of people like my dad, who put their lives on the line for our country. No matter your political stance, you can thank a Veteran for their service. They are real people with real emotions and real actions. Be thankful for them.