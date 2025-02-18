Super-Liked: How Dating Apps Are Commodifying Intimacy for Gen-Z

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve always felt weird about dating apps.

Despite its normalcy, especially for Gen-Z, I can’t help but be turned off by the inorganic nature of having an algorithm decide who you may or may not want to sleep with.

I promise I’m not on a high horse. I’ve spent my fair share of time on these apps since I came to college, several dates, a handful of which I would consider good. More of them were okay, one or two plain catastrophic. There’s always something missing that I find with in-person connections, not virtual ones, and I’ve boiled it down to one thing.

Chemistry.

Something that can’t be summarized into 5 carefully selected photos or 3 wannabe witty, actually witty, or probably-lifted-from-Tik-Tok prompt responses. The messiness of connection that dating apps wipe clean and sterilize.

Our desire for intimacy is becoming more and more of a cornered market. You can pay for one more swipe, pay to see who liked you, and even pay your way up through the ranks of a potential match’s feed. Who benefits from this? It seems like the only reason is to increase profits for the corporation behind the app while simultaneously increasing the social divide between Gen-Z. Why don’t they want us to see each other?

Our attention is commodified by short-form content, scrolling, and advertisements. Our desire to be close to one another has been similarly commodified. The idea of me (face, body, witty remark; hook-up, lover, girlfriend) is being sold to the highest bidder. I’m expected to stay on the apps– giving the men something to pay for– in return for being wanted by them. I want more.

I don’t want to know your make and model, your hopes and dreams, and ‘two truths and a lie’ before I know if you smell like soap, cologne, or something spicy and unnameable. I don’t want to dive into small talk if we aren’t making a mess of pastries on the table below us, wind blowing my hair and crumbs into my lipgloss during a brunch-y first date at Daycamp.

I can’t help it, I like the awkward bumps in conversation, pausing to chew and breathe together. I don’t want to text for two weeks and then meet up. I want you to ask me out on a whim because you dare to risk the rejection of not knowing if I’ll say yes, not having me all laid out in front of you in an online advertisement.

In this digital age, we spend all day looking at each other. Liking photos, stealing glances, Snapping back– I think you’re in my eleven AM– but do we see each other? It’s like we exist through tempered glass. So close, yet so far.

I know it’s gauche and trite to bemoan being born in the wrong generation, so I won’t bore you. It’s not even true– I love our generation. I was born to drink a $7 strawberry matcha, smear Sol de Janeiro lotions and potions all over my body, and scroll Pinterest while listening to Lorde. I just wish, sometimes, we were less digitally connected.

My phone feels like a leash. When I was on Tinder, it felt like a dystopian Facebook Marketplace. Maybe I’m a hopeless romantic, the product of too many 90s rom-coms, or maybe I dare to believe that the same world that inspired all those meet-cutes still exists all around us if we let it.

I’m not here to tell you to get off the apps. I just want you to look up.

Visit the farmer’s market even if you’re allergic to peonies. Join a hiking club even if you know breaking in the boots will give you blisters. Go to the local concerts whose bands you barely know the name of, and let yourself be the new face in a crowd. Get lost walking home. Take four right turns and end up back where you began, having seen four new things.

Spark up a conversation with someone who intimidates you. Hold the door even if they’re a few too many steps away for it to feel natural. Compliment a stranger’s shoes with the mismatched laces. Ask that one person– you know who I’m talking about– if they want to grab a bite to eat.

You might be surprised by what you find– something raw, vulnerable, hopeful, messy, and scary. We all need to be a little more scared. It’s not supposed to be easy.