Summers Is on It’s Way… What Are Some Must-Do Things on Your Time Off?!

I know for some of us, summers are all about working and saving some money before we get back to school. While that is great, it is also to remember to take some time for yourself. If you ever get some time off from work or you have the whole summer free, it is important to do things that make you happy. This is also a time for you to grow as an individual and try some new things. I have curated a list of some things that would be great to do over summer to help rest and rejuvenate yourself, but also focus on self-growth and grounding yourself to what is important to you!

1. Trying something new: This could be a new hobby, for example learning to surf or paddleboard, getting into thrifting, painting and so much more. Allocate some time where you can try a new activity. This could also include trying a new drink, restaurant, or sweet treat!

2. This idea might be a little pricier but planning a weekend getaway. This could be a girls trip, a family trip, or a partner trip, trying something new like exploring a new city or a road trip with friends. I know this summer a lake trip would be so nice, especially during the Fourth of July season. Those lake pictures you could take would be fire!

3. I know that not everyone is able to take a trip over summer but even just having a girls night with some of your best friends, staying in or even going out. Maybe try going to a new club, I know there are some fun ones in San Francisco if you live close to them. This could include staying in and having a craft night! I know we always talk about movie nights but I love a good crafty night. It gets all the girls excited and gives everyone an escape to check out of their hectic lives.

4. One of my favorite parts of summer is the late night concerts. I love a good country concert where you could put on a cute outfit with some boots. I know that there are some fun festivals coming up like Coachella and Lollapalooza. That would be a great way to start off summer!

5. Focusing on Self-Growth this summer could also be on your bucket list of things to do. This might include journaling, prioritizing your health, or reading to grow your knowledge on any topics you feel you need to work on. Eating cleaner and whole foods can be one of your summer goals as well. Prioritizing feeling good in your skin and creating abundance in life in whatever terms that may be for you. This summer could help you start on a journey of growth and balance.

Making the most of your well-earned summer by embracing new experiences and recreation. There are countless ways to make this summer enjoyable and rewarding, whether it’s taking a trip, spending time with loved ones, or concentrating on improving yourself. Recharge, make lasting memories, and remember how important it is to take some time for yourself. Make this summer one to remember, regardless of how you decide to spend it!