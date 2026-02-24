Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
sunrise on beach
Cal State Chico | Life > Experiences

Spring Break Ideas For Girls in Their 20’s

Nadira Ramlogan Polo Student Contributor, California State University - Chico
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is my favorite week, it is the perfect time to recharge, explore new places, and create unforgettable memories. Whether you’re looking for relaxation or adventures there are plenty of ways to make your break meaningful and fun.

three silhouettes in the middle of the road
A girls’ getaway is a classic for a reason. Places like Miami, Florida, Mexico, and SoCal offer the perfect combo of beach days. For cute outfits, taking photos, and late night fun. You can spend the afternoons tanning and swimming. And evenings getting ready with the girls and dressing up for dinner. It’s all about the laughing too hard and making memories you’ll talk about for years down the road.

However, if you’ve been overwhelmed with work or school, considering a peaceful reset can beneficial. Visiting places like Sedona and Lake Tahoe can give you a chance to see some beautiful scenery and a sense of calm energy. Book a spa day, try a yoga or Pilates class, journal, or unplug from your phone. Your 20s and being in college can be chaotic it is important to reconnect with yourself.

A trip alone in your 20s is always life changing. Exploring big cities like New York, for its diversity in culture and wide variety of opportunities, or Chicago for its food and scenery, builds confidence, independence, and self understanding. Being able to plan your own itinerary, try new restaurants, and enjoy the freedom of doing exactly what you want is exactly what is needed sometimes. And you can even make friends along the way!

Crowd watching drive in movie, sunset in the background, movie is in black and white
At the end of the day, spring break in your 20s isn’t about copying what everyone else is doing, it’s about choosing what feels exciting and aligned for you at the moment. Whether that’s partying at the beach or journaling in the mountains, make it something that reflects who you’re becoming.

