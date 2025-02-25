The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The pastel wave is still upon us and is coming in fast with spring approaching. The colors are ever changing with the season but this particular spring it’s looking as if there are going to be more than the usual pastels that are worn.

This spring it’s more than the simple colors that we have seen in the past, there are ginghams, florals like those of Love Shack Fancy, mixed whites and creams, and mostly textures.

I predict that there will be mainly mixed textures, denim vests mixed with white flowy skirts and ruffled micro shorts. This will be what’s in: vests paired with skirts and Frye boots (obviously not excluding dupes), white jeans with flowy blouses and fun patterns with subtle colors throughout them, belts, white tees tucked into 501s with a belt and cardigan.

A huge trend that has been circling since fall has been the old money look. This includes Levi’s 501s with a straight leg, a structured white tee tucked into a gold buckle leather belt, a dad cap, oval sunnies, and a white sneaker of sorts or even a leather boot to elevate the look even further. This will fully continue into this season and bring in a whole new color pallet with it.

Another huge in: charms! Whether it’s a bag charm, charm necklace, charm bracelet, etc., it’s going to be in for the remainder of this year. Ever since the “Jane Berkify” trend went around last year, it is definitely here to stay. Personally, I am here for it and it is so easy to add a little pop of anything to your outfit!

On the jewelry end of the spectrum, mixed metals are new to the scene and here to stay. They have been the perfect way to add a little flair to your outfit and to incorporate more pieces into your rotation. The mixture of gold and silver is adding a whole new wave of chunky jewelry being added into everyone’s stacks.

Another beautiful prediction, the continuation of pistachio green and the continuation of pastel yellow. Specifically pistachio green, not sage green. Sage green has been overused and overdone at this point and more people are starting to use this shade that tends to be lighter, and it will be paired with more linens and lighter blue washes of jeans. The same can be said for yellow. Yellow has been huge in the past year, especially with everyone bringing back the Andy Anderson dress from “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”.

What’s out this season? Purple, not to be confused with a plum shade. Purple was in last spring as a pastel color and was seen all throughout the season. This season I don’t see it being in any of the new trends and is fading out. Plum is more in and is being paired with cheetah print in the best ways.

The wave of bows is starting to make its way out and is going to slowly fade away. They were a huge trend for the last year and it’s starting to completely fade away. The bow trend was one of those things that completely blew up and got so mainstream that it now is starting to be too “in everyone’s face” for everyone to continue enjoying.

