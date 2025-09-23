Sorority Sisterhood Ideas I wish I had used as a Retired Sorority Exec Member!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the Vice President of New Member Education and Member Experience of my chapter, I’ve been challenged to come up with some creative sisterhoods. Before I leave my position, I really would love to share some of the ideas I had that I didn’t get the chance to do! I hope this may be helpful for someone who might be needing an idea for a fun sisterhood that will boost engagement!

Starting off with one of my favorites, I would have loved to do a charm bracelet sisterhood. For the most part, you can keep this under a couple hundred bucks. What you would need to order would be spools of chain, charms, but you can get these in packs, some jewelry clasps and a bulk order of pliers. The most expensive part of the sisterhood would probably be getting some pliers, but you can usually find those impacts for around $10-$15. Amazon will be your best friend with ordering things in bulk quickly.

Another fun sisterhood would be candlemaking. I think this one would probably be a little more complicated, but ultimately super fun. I love sisterhoods that are tangible where the girls are able to take something home. For this you would need a bunch of candlewax, which could be heated up in a big pot and then ladled out. You would need the containers that could be bought in bulk. You may even find small mason jars, or go to thrift stores and get super cheap vintage glassware that could be used. You would also need to purchase a big bag of wax and essential oils which could be the optional fragrance. You could even add more to this sisterhood by purchasing stickers or gems to decorate the outside of the candle as well!

The third idea for a fun sisterhood that I wish I had done was a makeup class. Either someone in your chapter could lead it, or a professional make up artist could come in and walk everyone through a step by step makeup tutorial. They could even provide tips and tricks on how to get a flawless finish. This would be a great way to also get some sponsorships for your chapter that the girls love. You could use some other products that brands may be able to send you during this sisterhood. This sisterhood would really embrace self-love within the chapter and create some fun memories.

One of my favorite sisterhoods that I did not get the chance to do was a claw clip decorating sisterhood. I did a sisterhood where we decorated travel hairbrushes, taking the cute style of the Emmy J company. I feel like at some point everyone may need a hairbrush, so I thought this was a practical sisterhood that would boost our engagement. In hindsight I wish I would’ve added in decorating some claw clips to make a little set of a personalized hair brush and clip. For the clips you can decorate them with a variety of things such as seashells, gems or ribbon. It’s really up to you and your chapter!

The last idea I had which would be so cute is decorating hats. This could be a variety of hats, such as baseball caps or trucker hats. I think getting patches would be so cute and the girls would be able to wear them, especially in summer. If you’d be able to find patches with your Greek letters, I feel like that would be the cherry on top.

Like I said before, I am leaving my position soon and regret not doing some of these ideas. I hope this gives inspiration to you and promotes engagement within your chapter. I love when girls are able to walk away with something tangible that they created with their best friends! I hope you guys found this helpful!