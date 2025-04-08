Songs That Will Change Your Perspective on Life: Mac Miller edition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

These seven songs showcase Mac Miller’s intensity as a musical genius across different phases of his career, from his early works to his final, most introspective albums. His evolution over the years demonstrates a constant pursuit of understanding the human experience through music.

“So It Goes” (Swimming)

This song is a closing track of the Swimming album, appreciating the nature of life. It cyclically suggests that endings are also new doors opening. Mac’s viewpoint on continuity and recognition expresses a new way to think about our existence beyond linear time. The extended instrumental outro creates a space for contemplation about whats next to come in this life.

“Come Back to Earth” (Swimming)

The opening lines of Swimming channel the feeling of battle to stay afloat while dealing with domestic battles. Despite the acknowledgment of intimate struggles, Mac keeps a thread of hope throughout. The duality within the lyrics demonstrates to the listeners that it is possible to recognize our agony while still reaching for better days.

“The Question” (Macadelic)

The featured theme within this song is the philosophical questioning about existence and life’s purpose. Mac probes the search for meaning in such a complex world. Mac addresses the spiritual themes and existential curiosity of humans. What I learned from this song is that growth is an asymptotical thing; there is no end. Humans are also approaching a goal, and even though we never quite reach it to our liking, there is always room to progress – meaning we have agency over our lives.

“Good News” (Circles)

Within this track, Mac marked the disconnect between our civil personas and private encounters. Mac acknowledges the human impulse to camouflage pain behind the reassurance that everything is fine. This song challenges the listeners to embrace their legitimacy and defend their deeper conscience rather than suppress them.

“Weekend” (GO AM)

Beyond the optimistic production, this song explores escaping routine and finding occasions of freedom despite life’s demands. Mac audits how we create spaces for amusement while also navigating the burdens life brings. It offers a perspective on the balance between accountability and necessary personal liberation.

“Happy Birthday” (Faces)

Despite the celebratory title, this track examines the passage of time and maturing. Specifically, the second verse captures the anxiety and frustrations of life. Mac reflects on expectations versus the reality of human growth. Aging is inevitable, so Mac shows his perspective on redefining triumph and fulfillment beyond the conventional milestones of life. It serves as validation to anyone else who shares his same opinions within his lyrics.

“Dunno” (Swimming)

This song explores relationships and emotional connections beyond the bounds of words. The title is about how Mac simply “doesn’t know”. The song is contradictory and all over the place regarding the mood and feelings of relationships, specifically his own with Ariana Grande at the time. Mac contemplates how some connections transcend conventional rationale and communication. This track offers a perspective on appreciating the inexplicable bonds we form with other people.

These songs expose Mac Miller’s remarkable capability to fuse philosophical depth through accessible melodies. What puts Mac’s music on a different podium compared to other artists is the way he balances vulnerability with wisdom, often finding universal integrities through his personal experiences.