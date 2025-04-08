Songs and Artists I’ll be Listening to This Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

When the temperature outside starts to get higher, so does the BPM on what my current favorite songs are. I’m a lover of all music, but nothing compares to upbeat, good-feeling songs when the summer sun is out. I’ve already started curating my summer playlist, and I’m here to share it with you!

I feel it’s only right to start with EDM music. I can envision two months from now; windows down, 95 degrees, my friends and I on our way to our favorite river spot. The song’s I’ll have queued include “GUD VIBRATIONS” by NGHTMRE & SLANDER, “Ocean” by FISHER & AR/CO, “High You Are” by What So Not, “Different” by Barry Can’t Swim, “Goodums (Sammy Virji Edit)” by Unknown T & Sammy Virji, “BACKBONE (feat. Olivia Rose)” by NOTION and “WESTWORLD” by EVAN GIIA.

A$AP Rocky’s impact on both music and fashion is undeniable, and his artistry resonates deeply with me. I’m consistently impressed by his innovative approach to sound, blending diverse influences into a unique and captivating style. A$AP Rocky’s music is something I deeply appreciate, and what resonates with me most is how I enjoy his entire discography, from his early mixtapes and albums right up to his latest releases. There’s a distinct evolution in his sound, yet a consistent artistic core that keeps me engaged. Some of my most favorite songs and what I’ll be playing this summer by A$AP Rocky include “HIGHJACK (feat. Jessica Pratt)”, “Tailor Swif”, “Jukebox Joints (feat. Joe Fox & Kanye West)”, “Wassup”, “Excuse Me”, “Kids Turned Out Fine” and “Everyday (feat. Rod Stewart, Miguel, & Mark Ronson)”.

Beabadoo is another artist who I’m adding to my summer playlist. There’s such an honest and raw quality to her songwriting that feels incredibly relatable. I love how her sound blends this dreamy, almost nostalgic indie-rock vibe with really personal and introspective lyrics. It’s like her songs are little windows into her world and feelings, and somehow, they often mirror my own. Although highly known for her slower-paced love songs, I’ve recently been obsessing over her more up-beat tracks. These songs comprise of “10:36”, “Care”, “Beaches”, “the perfect pair” and “fairy song”.

Doechii’s music has completely grabbed my attention, and I can already tell she’s going to be the soundtrack to my entire summer. There’s such an electrifying energy and versatility to her sound that’s just infectious. Every track feels fresh and exciting, and I love how she can be both playful and deeply introspective within the same project. Her confidence and unique artistic vision are just magnetic, and I would suggest listening to her whole “Alligator Bites Never Heal (Extended)” album released this year to fully grasp her powerful artistry.

Role Model is going to be the ‘it boy’ of the summer and I’m sure a lot of people can agree with me. I appreciate how he’s not afraid to be open and sincere in his songwriting, and his smooth vocals just tie everything together so well. Plus, we all know every song is about Emma Chamberlain. Beyond the music, what also makes Role Model so engaging is his genuinely funny and often self-deprecating online presence, especially on TikTok and other social media platforms. He’s not afraid to be a bit goofy and relatable and I love waiting to see who will be the lucky girl picked to go on stage when he plays “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out” on his current tour. I could listen to his whole “Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye)” album from beginning to end with no skips, but if I HAD to choose my top three songs they would be “Look At That Woman”, “Deeply Still In Love” and “Writing’s On The Wall”.

Here are some honorable mentions of songs and artists who will also be added to my summer playlist; “Jeannie Becomes a Mom” by Caroline Rose, “Love Me Not” and “One Wish (feat. Childish Gambino” by Ravyn Lenae, “Losing You” by Solange, “We Ball Forever” by Lil Yachty, “Revolving Door” by Tate McRae, “Sleepyhead” and “Take a Walk” by Passion Pit, “Love Again” by Meltt, “Consideration (feat. SZA)” by Rihanna, “Calling U Back” by The Marías and last but not least “My Fun” by Suki Waterhouse.

So, as you start to feel that summer warmth and those days get longer, I truly hope this glimpse into my current music obsessions inspires your own summer playlist. Whether you discover a brand new anthem to blast on your beach days, rediscover a forgotten gem perfect for those golden hour drives, or simply find a few extra beats to lift your spirits, may your summer playlist be as vibrant and full of good vibes as the season itself!