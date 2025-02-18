The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

As a San Francisco native, I’ve learned what the best spots to visit are and have quite the weekend itinerary for anyone interested in traveling to the city by the bay. Just a three-hour drive from Chico, the city is a great weekend escape that is ready to be explored. However, if you have the opportunity to spend more than just a weekend in SF, I would because there is just not enough time in the day to do it all. Here’s my tried and true itinerary for making the most of your 48 hours in San Francisco.

Day One

Assuming you arrive on Friday afternoon, I’d recommend a mid-day fuel at a Bay Area classic spot, Acme Bread Co., located in the Ferry Building. They have a large variety of baked goods from sourdough loaves, to pastries, pizza and more. If you aren’t familiar, SF is famous for its sourdough bread. It has something to do with the cool, foggy climate that makes the perfect environment for yeast to thrive. The Ferry Building is a foodie’s dream, with many local vendors selling their terrific, diverse cuisine.

Hop on a cable car and not too far away is the iconic, vibrant Chinatown neighborhood that is a cultural cornerstone of the city. As you walk the lantern-lined streets, you’ll find many delicious, authentic dumpling spots, quirky gift shops and mouth-watering bakeries. Chinatown is one of my favorite spots in SF because of its liveliness and great food.

For your Friday night dinner plans, I recommend trying a quintessential SF restaurant such as Scoma’s, Original Joe’s, The Buena Vista, House of Prime Rib and the list could go on! If you’re looking for some great locally-known spots then I’d recommend The Brazen Head, The Beach Chalet, Dalida or Tony’s Pizza.

After all that eating, if you’re up for a night out, there are tons of great bars to stop into. From speakeasies to bustling rooftops with skyline views the San Francisco bar scene has something for everyone. I’ve only been 21 since May, so I’m not in an abundance of knowledge or personal experience, yet. From what I’ve heard North Beach, the Mission and the Marina have the best nightlife. Here’s a brief list of bars I’ve been to before and that you should visit too: Trick Dog (Mission), Campus (Marina), Silvercloud (Marina), and Bar April Jean (North Beach).

Day Two

Your first full day in the city! There are so many opportunities and things waiting for you to explore. To begin, try the Tartine Bakery or Manufactory. Yes, there may be a line, but trust me their pastries are beyond worth it. Take your breakfast with you to Dolores Park for people-watching and enjoying the beautiful SF skyline.

Next, head to the coast where you’ll see breathtaking views and feel the crisp ocean air. The Lands End trail is lined with cypress trees and is within eyeshot of the notorious Golden Gate Bridge. Just by the Lands End lookout, the Sutro Baths are a historic landmark that were once swimming pools opened in 1896. Adjacent to the historic Sutro Baths, lies Ocean Beach, which stretches 3.5 miles of coastline. It is perfect for a leisurely stroll, and if you’re feeling adventurous take a dip in the crisp ocean water. Just beyond the coast, you’ll find Golden Gate Park where lush greenery sprawls for miles. Both locations are fantastic ways to spend your afternoon in nature.

For your final dinner, make a reservation at State Bird Provisions on Filmore St. They serve American small plates, but dim-sum style which earned them a Michelin Star back in 2014. If you’re lucky, The Filmore, an iconic historic music venue, may have a performer in town. Known for hosting famous artists like The Grateful Dead, Aretha Franklin and Led Zeppelin, this venue is a great way to cap off your trip.

Day Three

As you head out of the city, make one final stop at Al Carajo in the mission district. When I tell you this was the best breakfast burrito I have ever had, I mean it. Don’t be fooled by the tiny storefront, this hidden gem serves up big flavors with chorizo, tater tots, scrambled eggs, cheese, avocado and sriracha mayo. This is well worth the stop and will end your trip in the best way possible.

You’ve had quite a packed 48 hours, filled with amazing food, great sightseeing and immersing yourself in the rich San Francisco culture. Now, an easy 3-hour drive back to Chico just in time for the school week to begin. I hope you love the city just as much as I do!