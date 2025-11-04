Seasons of You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Hot girl summer walked so Hot Girl Autumn could strut, in boots. This year, we won’t be packing our confidence away with the bikini bin, but instead using it as an all-weather accessory. For the longest time, my confidence felt seasonal. A tan and some jean shorts were all I needed to feel hot. But this fall, I’m committed to carrying that energy and style all the way through the year. Look good, feel good, right?

new season, same energy

Hot girl autumn isn’t about chasing the heat from summer, it’s about keeping your own fire alive. It’s the season where we trade sundresses for sweaters, and yes, we look good doing it.

The leaves are falling, your ex is texting, and you’ve got options—emotional and otherwise. I’ve made it my mission to rebel against seasonal depression and the inevitable dip in confidence when my tan fades away. It’s easy to feel over it when the weather gets colder, days get shorter, and schedules get busier, but that’s exactly when you need to lean into mental resilience. Keep small rituals alive: like journaling your wins and practicing affirmations. Even on gloomy mornings, you can remind yourself that your energy is not seasonal, it’s yours.

everything is romantic

When you show up feeling like the main character, life starts treating you like one. Messy hair that looks effortless, oversized cable-knit sweaters layered just right, and the perfect skinny jeans that make every step intentional. Add a statement boot, a scarf, or a bold necklace, and suddenly even walking into Biology lab at 9 a.m. feels glamorous. Romanticize everything: your outfit, your coffee, your walk across campus. That same energy will make you magnetic no matter the season.

Confidence isn’t just in your clothes, it’s also how you show up for yourself. You can romanticize your nightly bedtime ritual with fall candles, vanilla lotion, and those pajamas you’re obsessed with. Consider fun little touches on the day to day as well, like a polka-dot umbrella, that turn mundane moments into love letters to yourself. When you do things with intention, even rainy days feel like scenes from a literal movie. Hot girl autumn isn’t just about aesthetics, it’s about mental, emotional, and social confidence. Call your friends, grab that latte, take a walk through Chico while all the trees are bright red, and let yourself feel immersed in Autumn instead of hiding from it.

This season is full of pumpkins, Christmas presents, and the kind of charm you can only find in November. But the most important warmth doesn’t come from cozy sweaters or candles—it comes from you. YOU’RE the warmth you’ve been craving. Once you realize that, no season can ever stunt your shine. Hot girl autumn is about claiming your confidence, style, and energy, and carrying it with you all year long. So layer your sweaters, rock those boots, and show up like the main character you are, because confidence isn’t seasonal, and neither are you.