The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Well, guess who is here… it’s winter. Saying goodbye to the warm weather can be hard for some, but there is an easy way to transition and welcome the cold weather. With the seasons changing, so does our wardrobe. We are now dressing in comfy cozy clothes. However, one factor that the cold weather portrays is the rainy days and hail storms. Chico is notoriously known to have quick weather patterns and hard storms. Always stay prepared by knowing what to wear. This is a guide to what to choose on a rainy day allowing you to continue your effortless style.

For a rainy day, the best clothing options are those made from water-resistant fabrics. These are usually synthetic materials like polyester and nylon. Next time you are choosing pants or jackets, check the tag located either in the collar or back of the clothing item. Both of these materials dry quickly, alongside items like waterproof boots (Hunter rain boots are personally one of my favorites.) Adding on, a hack I always use in the stormy weather is to wear my cowboy boots. However, mine are leather and sealed so now water can get in. If you repeat this hack, make sure to either spray your suede boots or avoid wearing them for fear of staining.

While planning your outfit make sure to pair your tops with quick-drying pants, such as leggings. Make sure to avoid denim, it always takes a long time to dry. No one wants to be sitting in a lecture with soggy pants. If it’s super chilly that day, always make sure to layer. Wearing layers allows you to adjust to temperature changes. For example, when you get to class you can take your jacket or sweater. For the coldest of cold days, it is important to protect our hands and heads with either mittens or gloves, and beanies and hats. Keeping our bodies warm is super important. Ear muffs are absolutely adorable and would be so cute to add as an accessory. They are not only cute but functional for keeping your ears warm. Keeping a scarf would also be a fun accessory but also keep any exposed skin warm from the harsh weather. Having fuzzy socks is always a must. Not only are they versatile but they can add more warmth because they tend to be thicker than your average everyday socks. These are some of the essentials to have in your closet this upcoming winter season.

Here is a guide to some brands that I think are good, and functional but fabulous for winter. This would be the best break down with good options for boots. Hunter Rain Boots, Merry Rain Boots, Steve Madden, Free People, UGG. These are high quality boots that will keep your feet well insulated for the cold rainy weather. There is a difference between some coat materials however some of the best types I had found were waterproof and insulated coats, if not too chilly a vest to keep your core warm. Some of the best winter coat brands are North face, Patagonia, Colombia, Aritzia the super puff. Also large stores like TjMaxx or Ross have good finds. Some great insulated leggings to keep the warmth in come from the brands Crazy Yoga on Amazon, Alo, and even Target. These are just a few options to mention but there are so many good quality winter clothing out there that would fit your style.

I hope this guide serves you well. There are so many ways to style all the pieces mentioned and this is a great way to find good quality material and items for this upcoming winter. It is so important to stay warm and dry as the seasons change but we can always do that in a fabulous way.