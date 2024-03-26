7 Quick College-Friendly Dinner Recipes You Need To Whip Up

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Why is the hardest part of moving out cooking for yourself? It’s so difficult to plan, go grocery shopping, find a new recipe that’s actually good… there are so many things that need to be done just to eat! I’m getting really tired of eating the same five meals over and over again, on a weekly rotation. Constantly asking yourself, “What should I cook for dinner?” is such an exhausting question. I also don’t want to be shelling out hundreds of dollars a month to eat out, which is a super expensive habit of mine.

If you’re feeling similar to me, I’ve got good news! I scoured the internet, Pinterest, TikTok, and Instagram to find the best, most easiest college-friendly dinners (that are budget-friendly as well). These dinners are simple, and perfect for something quick after a workout at the WREC or a study sesh at the library!

Stuffed Bell Peppers

Stuffed bell peppers are so yummy and very filling! All you need is ground beef or ground protein of your liking, bell peppers, seasoning, rice, and whatever other fillings you want to add! You can use microwaved rice to speed up cooking time and prep everything earlier in the day so that cooking it all is a breeze!

Teriyaki Chicken and Rice

This recipe is one of my favorites and it is so simple! You can add a veggie of choice, like broccoli or stir fry mix. I typically thinly slice chicken or beef, marinate it in my teriyaki sauce of choice (this is my favorite), and then head to class. After the meat has been marinating, add it to a hot pan and let it fully cook. Cook your rice and veggies, and serve!

Penne alla Vodka

This dish is one that I grew up on, and I just recently recreated my mom’s recipe… dare I say that it tasted just as good? This pasta dish is as simple as it gets for a gourmet dish. You just need noodles of choice, tomato paste, salt/pepper, cream, vodka, parmesan cheese, garlic, and onion! I love eating this with homemade garlic bread or breadsticks from the store. It’s so amazing and hits the spot! I even love these for leftovers the next day for lunch, and I don’t typically like leftovers!

Trader Joe’s Meal

Hear me out. The frozen section at Trader Joe’s is amazing if you need a quick and easy meal. It truly never fails me. The orange chicken, microwaved meals, gnocchi.. the options are limitless and they’re literally all so good. I usually do a Trader Joe’s night if I’m having a particularly busy day, and it gets the job done!

Chicken Cesar Salad Wraps

A super simple, yet filling meal. You can buy pre-cooked chicken from the store, use a rotisserie, or cook your own chicken breast (be sure to season!). You can also get super simple with this and use a bag of caesar salad mix, or make your own if you’d prefer with romaine lettuce and parmesan. Mix in the chicken, add it to a big tortilla, and enjoy!

Homemade Crunchwraps

Craving a meal from Taco Bell? I’m always in the mood for some Taco Bell, no shame about it. Making your own crunch wraps is super simple and a lot better than the ones they offer! I like it better at home because you can get creative with it and add whatever customizations with what you like.

Sheet Pan Fajitas

This meal is super simple and takes little to no effort on your part. Throw everything on a sheet pan, pop it in the oven, and then serve with whatever other toppings your heart desires! Fajitas are so yummy and this simple recipe makes cooking them easy!

Cooking is hard! It’s very easy to just skip a meal or have snacks, but ensuring that you’re eating a decent meals throughout your day is important. I always say that I can never sleep on an empty stomach, and making sure I have a good dinner is key to this! These recipes are all very college apartment-friendly, I’ve made them all for myself and they have not failed me. Happy cooking!