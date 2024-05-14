Protective Hairstyles To Try This Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Summer is almost officially here, the sun is starting to shine, meaning we’re approaching more pool parties and beach days. As someone who grew up with naturally curly hair, the summer has always been the best time to try out new protective hairstyles! If you’re looking for a way to keep your natural hair healthy and stylish this summer, protective hairstyles are the way to go. Here are some options that you can explore this summer!

1.) Box Braids

Box braids have always been my staple and go-to hairstyle. For those who love their pool days, box braids are perfect as they can get wet without turning frizzy, as long as you maintain and clean them afterward! Box braids also minimize breakage and help your hair keep its length, box braids are perfect for helping your hair grow and maintain its health!

2.) Goddess Braids

These were my go-to braids last summer. These are perfect for swimming, vacation, and being on the go. These braids lock in moisture and prevent dryness. If you’re looking for something different but also something you won’t get tired of, these are the braids for you! When I was looking for something fun to switch up my hair, these instantly caught my attention, especially with how fun and curly they are.

3.) Senegalese Twists

Just like braids, twists do a great job of keeping your hair tucked away. These twists can be a long-lasting style with the proper care. Senegalese twists help trap moisture in your hair, preventing dryness and frizz, which is ideal in the summer because they will allow your hair to grow and stay healthy. I’ve personally not gotten a chance to try this style, but it’s so flattering and is definitely on my list of styles to try!

4.) Butterfly Locs

Butterfly locs have always been a favorite of mine! Unlike some heavy protective hairstyles, butterfly locs are known for being lightweight. These are ideal for those who want to keep their head cool during the summer, especially for those hot days! Butterfly locs add a beautiful textured look with their curly loops, and will add something new to your hair that you haven’t tried.

Overall, protective hairstyles are the perfect way to get through summer. They help keep your hair healthy and moisturized, while also maintaining a sleek and fun look. There are so many fun colors to try out this summer, so use this as a guide to some fun new ideas!