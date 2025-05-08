The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My favorite part of the evening is my nightly scroll through Spotify to see which podcast I’ll be listening to before I go to bed. I’ve fallen asleep to a podcast almost every night for the last couple of years, so I’d consider myself a podcast connoisseur. As a 20 year old girl I find myself resorting to podcasts to get through all my life’s challenges. Here are some podcasts that have made an impact on my life and changed the way I think about the world.

Most nights when I’m choosing what I want to listen to, I’ll take inventory of what is currently happening in my life, and I’ll find a podcast that’s relevant to my situation or experience. One that I’ve been enjoying recently is the Love, Happiness and Success with Dr.Lisa Marie Bobby. Every episode dives into a self-reflective topic and guides the listener through different situations with tips and tricks on how to better themselves and their relationships. My favorite episode is #448, How to Get Out of a Slump, and I find myself returning to it every time I’m feeling burnt out or not just myself and need some guidance on what to do to help myself get out of it. Since Dr. Lisa Marie Bobby is a licensed psychologist, her podcast does have some heavier and deeply insightful content, and it is valuable when you’re in need of some reflection.

Another podcast that I’ve been loving and I’ve been seeing all over social media, is The Mel Robbins Podcast. Her Let Them Theory has gone viral and been used to help people detach from situations and accept people’s behavior for what it is. As someone who’s always dealt with anxiety around my interpersonal relationships, I’ve found this mindset to be helpful in alleviating my worries and allowing myself to let life happen instead of trying to make everything happen how I want it to. Mel has guests on frequently who address different issues and provide valuable advice. If you haven’t listened to one of her episodes before, I highly suggest you do – they are pretty life-changing.

The last podcast that I enjoy is more focused on dating and relationships, which I’ve found especially helpful as a 20-year-old girl finding myself in the worst dating situations imaginable. The Unf*ck Your Relationships podcast has about two hundred episodes on every dating topic you could imagine. Whether you’re getting ghosted by your situation-ship or thinking about calling your relationship off, there’s probably a 30-minute-long episode where host Michelle Panning will walk you through her perspective and give you some advice. The episodes are all super short, so if you’re walking to class or doing chores, this is an easy podcast to put on.

Podcasts are a great way to learn new information or spend some time reflecting on situations, and there’s definitely an episode for every stage of life. There are so many different shows out there to listen to besides these and getting into the habit of listening to podcasts can help you learn a little more every day.