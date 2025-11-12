Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Notes From the Girls Bathroom Line on a Friday Night

Sydney Farina Student Contributor, California State University - Chico
The girl’s bathroom line, while not always glamorous, is always long and full of girls ready to plot revenge on exes, hype you up, and boost your self-esteem in thirty seconds. Girls have a special bond without even knowing one another. Some things only girls can get, and when you are stuck in that bathroom line, there are always about five other sets of ears ready to listen and become your bestie for the next five minutes. From the moment you step into that line till the hand dryer shuts off, you’re creating a new bond. 

You meet so many different people when out and about like the truck driver from Florida, the foreign exchange student from Sweden, and the town magician, but if you’re looking for a girls girl, nine times out of ten you’ll find them in the bathroom line. Might be off-putting, but it’s true.  

It starts with an, “OMG I love your outfit” moves into “I’m a yoga instructor” sometimes getting to “he does not deserve you, you are way too stunning” often ends with “have a great night you’re beautiful” and “aw I love her.” 

If you hear crying from a nearby stall, a congregation of girls forms like a crisis response team offering tissues, makeup touch-ups, and a free therapy session, which includes, “He’s not worth it.” “You’re a 10!” “Block him!” Which may not seem like much, but when they start to giggle, you know your work there is done.  

The mirror is a long line of adjustments. Girls helping each other fix their eyeliner and lip combos, volunteering to zip up girls dresses, and that final look in the mirror hyping yourself up to go back out there and face the rest of the night. 

And when that hand dryer finally roars the confessions spill out, “I don’t know what I’m doing with my life,” “I’ve switched my major twice,” “I miss my high school dance team,” “I think I’m gonna text him.” 

Before everyone goes their separate ways the final “You are gorgeous,” and “No you are” banter is exchanged. Whether you need a pep talk, some lip gloss, someone to hold back your hair, or just a nice girly conversation, it’ll be there, in line for the bathroom, just like everyone else.

