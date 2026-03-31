Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
affordable therapy options?width=1280&height=854&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
affordable therapy options?width=398&height=256&fit=crop&auto=webp&dpr=4
Photo by SHVETS Production from Pexels
Cal State Chico | Life > Academics

My Unexpected Journey to Speech-Language Pathology

Gabby Friday Student Contributor, California State University - Chico
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I didn’t always know what I wanted to do. When I first came to college, I felt overwhelmed. Everyone around me seemed so sure – business, nursing, education, ag. I kept thinking I needed to pick something that sounded impressive or made sense to other people. For a while, I thought I would become a teacher. I’ve always loved helping people learn new things and become better versions of themselves. Then I thought about nursing because I wanted to work in healthcare and help support others when they need it most. But nothing felt completely right.

What I didn’t realize at the time was that my answer had been part of my story all along. My grandfather came to this country with my family not knowing any English. They only spoke Dutch. Language is not just words. It is belonging. It is confidence. As a first-generation college student, I’ve always carried my family with me in everything I do. There’s this quiet pressure to succeed but also a deep pride. My family sacrificed so much to come here. They had to learn a new language, adapt to a totally different culture, and build a life all from scratch. Watching them struggle to communicate, but still push forward, shaped me more than I ever anticipated. Language was never something I took for granted. I saw how not knowing English made my family feel small at times, like they weren’t fully seen or heard. When I chose Speech-Language Pathology, it felt bigger than just choosing a career. It felt like honoring my family’s story. In a way, I feel like I’m continuing what they started. They fought to find their voice in a new country. Now I get to help other people find theirs.

open books on a table
Photo by Patrick Tomasso from Unsplash

I remember looking on the internet on what are jobs similar to teaching but not becoming a teacher. I then came across a website that listed PT, OT, and SLP thinking what are these abbreviations and what are the differences. After much research I realized they are all very different careers but are all in the same field of teaching and helping others grow. At first, I had to explain it to everyone. People thought a speech-language pathologist was public speaking or just teaching kids how to pronounce words. But it’s so much more than that.

Speech-Language Pathology feels like the perfect mix of everything I cared about. There’s a teaching aspect  helping children learn sounds and communication skills that connects to the teacher I once wanted to be. You’re guiding and celebrating small wins. There’s also a clinical side to it: working in hospitals, helping patients who have had strokes or traumatic brain injuries relearn how to speak or swallow safely, that connects to the nursing path I once considered. You’re part of a medical team. You’re helping people heal in ways that truly change their quality of life.

SLP is such a vast career. You can work in schools, hospitals, private clinics, rehabilitation centers, or even specialize in areas like autism, voice disorders, or brain injuries. It’s not one narrow path. It’s full of opportunity. You can grow, shift, and find the population that speaks to your heart. But what really made me fall in love with it is the human connection. You’re not just studying science. You’re sitting across from someone who feels frustrated, embarrassed, or unheard. You are there to help them find their voice again. That’s powerful. This major also taught me something about myself. It taught me patience. It taught me empathy. It taught me how to become the best version of myself and how to give to others who may be drained. 

Yellow Stethoscope with red heart
Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

To anyone who feels lost it’s okay. You don’t have to have everything figured out. You don’t have to follow what everyone else is doing. Sometimes the majors you never hear about are the ones that change you the most. Choosing this major doesn’t just feel like a career decision. It feels personal. It feels like honoring where I come from while building something new for myself. It is a calling that I am so happy I found.

Gabby Friday

Cal State Chico '27

Gabby Friday is a Sophomore here at Chico State. She is a Child Development major with the hopes of becoming a Child Psychologist one day. For the last couple years she has been a cheer and gymnastics coach, which sparked her passion of working with kids. Gabby is from Hollister CA which is in the central coast.
A little bit more about Gabby Friday; She is an extrovert and loves talking and meeting new people. However, she has not always been like that. Since college Gabby had said she tried to put herself out there, which in turn is why she was inspired to join HerCampus! She loves animals, and currently has a hamster named Olaf. Gabby absolutely loves traveling. But had said she can’t stay away from home for too long before getting a little homesick. Although she still enjoys the thrill of exploring a new place. The last place she had traveled to was the Netherlands which is where her family originates from. She is also apart of the chapter Alpha Phi here at Chico State!
She is so excited to join HerCampus and to use this platform as an outlet to express her creativity. She has said she loves creating content about current trends and inspiring activities for other to do on there free time. She hopes her pieces always inspire others and bring a little bit of joy to someone’s day!