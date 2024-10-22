The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

As I enter the halfway point of the fall of my senior year, I’m starting to think about what I want to do in Chico before I leave. Although I’ve been here for 4 years, there is still so much I haven’t done yet. I know I’m not the only one who says they’re gonna do something and never ends up getting around to it. So, here I’m putting my thoughts into action and sharing my senior year bucket list at Chico State!

Sandy Beach

Okay, I’m not going to lie – I have been to Sandy Beach once, but it was sophomore year, and since then I’ve been wanting to visit again. I always think back to my time at Sandy Beach with such fond memories made with some of my close friends. Ideally, I would have gone when it was 100 degrees, so I’ll have to save this one for the Spring. What I loved about Sandy Beach was the crisp water, secluded sand and the train that goes by just above the view. It really is a hidden gem just 40 minutes outside of Chico – a perfect day trip idea! Since it is a bit of a drive, I would definitely bring picnic goodies and a game to play, in order to make the most out of your trip.

Pickleball

Thanks to my mom, I’ve picked up pickleball which I’m sure you have all heard of by now. If you haven’t, it is the fastest growing sport that luckily doesn’t require a ton of skill and is easy to learn. First, you’ll need some rackets and wiffle balls which can be found at a low price at Target or if you want to get fancy, there are higher end options on Amazon. There are a few spots in Chico to play with a mix of different skill levels and a friendly community to join. The Chico Area Recreation and Park District has fall leagues with a range of skill and age levels. If you’re looking for other free courts to use check out the Chico Racquet Club or Martin Luther King Park.

Apple Picking

This is a quintessential fall activity that I have never done before and since I grew up in the Bay Area there weren’t many options for this. I may even add this to my weekend plans and bake an apple pie, apple crisp or caramel apples from what I pick. Now this is not necessarily in Chico, but Noble Orchards in Paradise is open for U-Pick October – February. Not only are you getting produce direct from the source, but you’re also supporting a local business. I’d consider that a win-win.

Original photo by Da’Zhane Johnson

Chico State Sports Game

I don’t know about you, but I always envied friends who went to schools with football teams and a ton of school spirit. But why not bring that to Chico State? My friends and I decided to make a trip to a Chico State baseball game before we graduate. I also would like to watch a women’s volleyball game since I played growing up. Yet again, this is another great activity to add to your Chico State bucket list. Although we know no one on either team, I think at least once we should attend a game on campus.

As I reflect on my time at Chico State, I am realizing how important it is to savor every moment with my close friends and create sweet memories that I will cherish forever. This bucket list is my way of holding myself accountable to experience the best that Chico offers. The last 3 years, I have gained lifelong knowledge, a sense of belonging, a close community and countless unforgettable memories that makes Chico so special to me. No matter what year you are in college, use this guide as a reminder to make the most of every moment and take advantage of the great town we live in.