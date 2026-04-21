My Secrets to a Work Hard, Play Hard Life: How I Manage to Keep Straight A’s While Having Fun Every Weekend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever wondered how that one girl in your class goes out with her friends and then shows up on Monday with the assignment done, the textbook reading done, and looking refreshed and ready to conquer her week? Here are my top tips to be that girl – in school and in your social life!

Take advantage of office hours

Office hours are so important when it comes to understanding the expectations of all your assignments, as well as just to build a relationship with your professors! If a professor knows you by name and knows your personality and your goals, they are much more likely to be friendly, helpful, and lenient toward you. I go to my favorite professors’ office hours at least once a week, get clarification on that week’s work, catch up about life, and talk about the future. You never know what kind of opportunities are waiting for you out there, you just have to be connected to them, and building a relationship with a professor is one of the best ways to get connected.

Hit Stoble (or your favorite coffee shop) every day

I cannot work without noise and people around me. Third places are my favorite thing to ever exist. The sense of community that you can get from just simply being around others while getting some work done is so amazing! I love to bring my computer, bring some headphones, order my favorite avocado toast and get a bunch of work done while I watch the hustle and bustle of the coffee shop around me! If you’re lucky you might even meet a new friend or have a fun conversation with someone sitting near you.

Keep a detailed planner

My planner is genuinely like my child. I carry it with me everywhere, and plan my week down to my shopping, cleaning, and relaxing. I make sure to write every assignment due date down, as well as block study sessions. I plan to work on all my different homework and readings. This ensures that nothing slips out from under me and I can go into the weekend knowing that I have turned in everything that was due that week!

When I have free time during the week, I knock out all weekend assignments

I have a rule that before I go out on a Friday or Saturday night, any homework due that night or the next day MUST be done. If it’s not done, I don’t go out until it’s finished. When I get home, I know I’m passing right by my computer and going straight to bed, so why would I leave unfinished assignments to collect dust? The absolute worst thing is to wake up after a night with your friends and realize you had an assignment due the night before and now you’re gonna lose credit. When I do the assignment, turn it in, and mark it off my planner, I can go out and have fun knowing that my assignments are all taken care of!

Have a strict Sunday reset

My top secret hack to maintaining straight A’s and having fun every weekend lies in my Sunday reset. On Sunday, no matter what time I wake up I ensure I get these things done:

Clean kitchen, run dishwasher, wipe down counters Wash towels and clothes Write in my planner for the next week Take an everything shower and have some me time like painting or watching a show

Doing all these things during my week and weekend ensures I am well rested, my space is clean, and I am ready to dominate my classes and my social life!