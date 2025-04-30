My Roommates’ and My Go-To Grabs At Trader Joe’s

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My roommates’ and my Trader Joe’s runs have become less of a grocery trip and more of a ritual. A shared expedition with each other to unearth those reliably delicious and surprisingly unique finds that TJ’s does so well.

Navigating those busy aisles, with our individual cravings and college-living budget constraints in mind, has led us each to create our own collection of go-to grabs. These staple items consistently make their way into our cart and, more importantly, into our stomachs once back home. From quick weeknight meals to essential snacks, these are the Trader Joe’s goodies that keep our communal kitchen running smoothly and our taste buds thoroughly satisfied.

1. Green Chile Chicken Bowl

This freezer aisle item delivers a satisfying and easy Southwestern meal. Enjoy tender chicken with a zesty green Chile kick in a burrito bowl style. For extra heat, my roommates and I like to add the Trader Joe’s Green Dragon hot sauce.

2. Sour Cream and Onion Rings

Irresistibly crunchy and packed with classic sour cream and onion flavor, these rings are a satisfying snack straight out of the bag. An item bound to be found in at least one of our cabinets at all times.

3. Mini Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

The perfect bite-sized indulgence, these offer the ideal ratio of creamy peanut butter to rich milk chocolate for a guilt-free treat, if you can control yourself from eating the whole container in one sitting!

4. Three Layer Hummus

Offering a delightful variety of flavors and textures in one container, this hummus is perfect for dipping veggies, bread, or crackers. The layers contain traditional, cilantro jalapeño and spicy hummus.

5. Pesto Chicken Breast

This chicken is marinated in a flavorful pesto, making it incredibly moist and delicious for grilling, baking, or adding to salads and pasta dishes. One pack is enough for multiple meals which makes it great for meal prepping.

6. White Cheddar Corn Puffs

Light, airy, and cheesy, these puffs offer a satisfying crunch and a burst of white cheddar flavor for an easy and addictive snack. Beware of bringing them out in front of your roommates unless you’re willing to share!

7. Lemon Chicken and Arugula Salad

This salad is a bright and refreshing option with lemon-flavored chicken and peppery arugula, making for a light yet flavorful lunch. It’s ready to eat straight from the container.

8. Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

I’ve never met anyone who doesn’t like the TJ’s soup dumplings. Bursting with savory broth and tender chicken, these dumplings are a delightful and surprisingly easy light meal. Steam them or microwave for a delicious bite.

9. Squiggly Knife Cut Style Noodles with Soy and Sesame Sauce

These noodles have a fantastic chewy texture and a savory, slightly sweet sesame soy sauce that makes for a quick and tasty side or light meal. I wasn’t always the biggest fan, but after watching my roommates make them time and time again and smell so good throughout the kitchen, I have definitely come around to them.

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

10. Simply Amazing Soft Dried Apricots

These apricots live up to their name because they’re amazing! Incredibly soft, naturally sweet, and a great source of fiber for a healthy snack, you should definitely snag a bag of these on your next Trader Joe’s run.

11. Sriracha Baked Tofu

Packed with a spicy and savory kick, this baked tofu is a great source of plant-based protein that’s delicious. Leaving it cold or warming it up in a pan, adding it to white rice makes for a quick and easy meal.

12. Mini ‘Hold The Cone!’ Ice Cream Cones

These tiny cones offer the perfect portion of delicious ice cream and a satisfying crunch, making them an ideal little treat. I personally love the chocolate flavor, and when in season, the pumpkin flavor is to die for.

13. Rosemary Croutons

These croutons are wonderfully crunchy and infused with fragrant rosemary, adding a burst of flavor and texture to any salad or soup. Or if you’re like us, eat them straight from the bag!

14. Unexpected Cheddar Cheese

This cheese lives up to its name with a surprisingly sharp and complex flavor for snacking or adding to charcuterie boards. It’s best in its block form, although the spread is still delicious.

15. Hashbrowns

A Trader Joe’s staple, the frozen hash browns are perfectly crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside. They are a breakfast item that couldn’t be simpler to make. Toss them in an air fryer until golden brown and serve however your heart desires. I love to use them as the bread piece of my avocado toast.

There’s a peek into the Trader Joe’s treasures that consistently make it on our grocery lists and fuel our Chico household. These aren’t just random items, they’re the fuel for late-night study sessions, quick dinners, and those essential snack cravings. Next time you find yourself wandering the aisles of TJ’s, maybe give one of our go-to grabs a try. You might just discover your new favorite too!