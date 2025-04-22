Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Woman at the beach at sunset
Woman at the beach at sunset
Photo by Jill Wellington from Pixabay
Life

My Most Vulnerable Moment and What It Taught Me

Nadira Ramlogan Polo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.
sunrise on beach
Photo by Douglas Bagg from Unsplash

Like many others, I have experienced many hardships in life. In these events, I have felt many uncomfortable emotions: fear, sadness, anxiety, vulnerability. Being vulnerable is something that as humans we struggle with. Being vulnerable often comes into play with other emotions. It is admitting that you’re struggling or that you’re wrong. It is asking for help. Putting yourself out there even though you are uncomfortable with what the outcome may be. And that to me, is the hardest thing you can do as a human being. 

woman in window
Photo by Kinga Cichewicz on Unsplash

Now I’m going to be vulnerable and talk about a topic I don’t really like talking about. Getting back together with my ex. My current boyfriend and I broke up, and now are back together. Now, I know it sounds silly that this is my most vulnerable moment, but I am someone that has a hard time opening up to people in general. My boyfriend of (almost) three years and I broke up the summer before going to Chico. How ironic huh, a couple breaking up even though they are going to the same college. Now, my most vulnerable moment in the break up was breaking no contact (again I know it sounds silly) but it was me being so heartbroken that no matter what the reason was on why he broke up with me, I was willing to do ANYTHING to stay together. It was me putting my feelings aside, disregarding how hurt and sad I was. It felt like a moment where I had no self-respect. And that’s why it is my most vulnerable moment. Because regardless of me being conscious of how I was acting and how it was making me look, my feelings, emotions, and heart were put first. 

Being vulnerable does not mean you’re always going to get the outcome expected. And that was the lesson I learned. You can’t control people or situations.  

Bokeh heart book pages
Benjamin Raffetseder via Unsplash

Throughout the break up, I hated the idea of uncertainty, of not being able to control the situation. I hated that the world kept going and I was feeling like this. Being young and in love is something beautiful. Our teenage years ARE our most vulnerable moments. But it taught me that acceptance is the best way to move on. Regardless of your religious beliefs, the world and universe have a plan for you. Having that “everything happens for a reason” mentality is what got me through those tough times. And see everything DOES happen for a reason. We broke up and found our way back to one another. In life, you have to be vulnerable and put yourself out there to live it to the fullest. 

A woman and a man on bikes, reaching for each other with a sunset in the background
Photo by Everton Vila via Unsplash
Nadira Ramlogan Polo

Cal State Chico '27

Nadira goes to Chico State University. Back in 2013 she moved from Puerto Rico to the Bay Area. She is a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. Some of her hobbies include going to the gym, playing volleyball, going to the beach, and hanging out with family and friends. Nadira went to California High School in the Bay Area and now attends Chico State. She is a Psychology major mainly due to her passion of helping others. What interested her the most about Psychology was learning and understanding why humans are the way they are. She plans on minoring in Management so in the future she can work as an industrial organizational psychologist. She aspires to get her masters somewhere in Socal to be closer to the beach. She has played volleyball since 5th grade and now enjoys playing for the intramural teams in Chico. Going to the gym has been a passion of hers for three years now. She believes that going to the gym and being active helps not only physically but mentally. The beach is a place where she feels at home due to growing up on an island. It brings back many memories with friends and family. Nadira enjoys the company of others and holds her relationships with people very close to her.