As someone who loves rewatching shows, I can get particular about when I like to rewatch them. I notice that I have certain patterns of when I like to watch these shows. I am the type of person where weather and seasons can impact my mood. (Hence why I LOVE summer.)

Starting with Winter

I have always considered winter to be the first season, since we start the year with it.

Sex and the City. Maybe it’s because New York has always reminded me of winter but watching it in December and starting the new year following Carrie’s years long situationship with Big, along with Samantha’s fiercely independent personality is something I will never get tired of. The show follows four best friends who are so different personality wise, however the loyalty they have for each other is admirable and heartwarming. Our ‘main’ character, Carrie, is a writer who shares her love life in a newspaper column. While she may get on everyone’s nerves with her questionable love life choices, she has an undeniable sense of style for shoes. Her Manolos are my DREAM collection. I always say that you can see yourself in all four of the characters. From Miranda’s sharp wittiness to Charlotte’s deeply caring and optimistic personality, all four of them have major character development and are overall loyal to each other throughout the show.

Next is Spring

I am going to have to go with Modern Family, the perfect show before summer. Being away for college and watching this show following their family’s life makes me excited to go back home for the summer and see my family. Modern Family is one of the few shows that really captures what the reality of a lot of family structures and dynamics are. (As it implies in the name.) It follows three completely different families. It has the perfect amount of heart-warmth and comedy. And the best part is that throughout the eleven seasons, we are able to see the kids grow up and actually go through life. As all of them encounter different life experiences we are able to see that life doesn’t always plan out how you want it too, but as long as you have your family you’ll be okay.

Now…a Summer classic

New Girl! I recommend this show to everyone. The characters are so perfectly written and the storyline is so creative. Jess lives in Los Angeles and moves in with three guy roommates as she recently became single. (As you can imagine this situation definitely makes the show interesting.) I believe New Girl is one of the few shows where I can confidently say I don’t hate a single character. What is beautiful about this show is how they truly become a family and their character development throughout the seasons is heartwarming to see. Also, the humor in this show is unmatchable.

Lastly, Fall

My favorite show since 2016, How I Met Your Mother. Truly a 10/10. HIMYM follows Ted Mosby and the events that occurred for him to find the love of his life. Throughout the show Ted narrates to his kids stories of his friends and how it led to him meeting their mother. Living in New York City led to him having a lot of crazy stories. From Marshall and Lily getting married, to Barney being the ultimate playboy, the storyline is so carefully yet perfectly written out. HIMYM has it all: it has drama, love, humor, emotion, and iconic scenes/lines. It provides real life situations about love, adult-hood, and friendships while also keeping the mystery of who the mother is. My one complaint, the ending. Ask anyone who has seen the show and I guarantee they will agree with me.

I hope this guide inspires you to watch one of these shows during the specific season! It is always nice to have a comfort show during specific times of the year.