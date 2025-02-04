The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My biggest fear is getting approached by those TikTokers who go up to random people wearing headphones and ask, “What are you listening to?”. Not because I have a weird taste in music, but because I am definitely listening to a podcast. I am a podcast girly down to my core. I don’t know how or when this happened, but I simply cannot do anything productive without a podcast on. Folding laundry? Podcast. Walking to class? Podcast. Driving home for break? You guessed it, another podcast. Seriously, if my airpods are in, there’s a 99% chance that I’m not listening to music.

If you’re wanting to get into podcasts and are looking for some recommendations, I have compiled a list of my favorite podcasts, in a few different categories, so that you have some options! I’ve listened to all of these, and these are my go-tos on a weekly basis!

Girly Talk/Wellness/Advice

Giggly Squad

Giggly Squad features TV personality, Paige Desorbo, and comedian Hannah Berner as they talk about their lives, pop culture, media, wellness, and a variety of other related topics. This podcast makes me laugh on a weekly basis, hence the name Giggly Squad. It truly feels like a FaceTime call with two of your best friends, and they talk about such relatable topics and offer s a glimpse into their lives. They are polar opposite best friends, and you find yourself wondering “Am I a Paige or a Hannah??” after each episode. This pod uploads once a week!

Happy Hour with Gretchen Geraghty

This is my newest podcast fixation. Gretchen is a NHL wag, and gives the best advice and self motivation talks during her episodes. Topics range from relationships, to self love, and is overall just such an open and honest vibe, it feels like a conversation with a friend. She is such a relatable influencer, and has the cutest golden retriever!

Cheers! With Avery Woods

If you love DITL influencers like I do, then you probably love Avery Woods. Not only do I love her content on Tik Tok, but her podcast is so interesting and keeps me laughing. She talks so openly about girly topics such as relationships, sex, wellness, and does advice columns pretty regularly! It’s so fun to hear about her life experiences, and this podcast definitely feels like big sister advice. Her podcast is a great way to get to know her and to learn a little more about the personality behind the influencer.

True Crime

Crime Junkie

Crime Junkie is hands downmy favorite podcast. I love true crime documentaries, and getting a new mystery each week keeps my brain occupied, as I try to solve the case alongside hosts Ashley and Brit. This podcast is filled with cases that have so many twists and turns. They even have a 3 hour long episode dedicated to the JonBenet Ramsey case, which kept me enticed during a flight a few months ago. I look forward to listening to this pod every week!

Mr. Ballen: Strange, Dark, and Mysterious

A friend introduced me to Mr. Ballen’s podcast a few months ago, and I loved it instantly. While it does have some episodes on true crime, there are also very interesting episodes on witchcraft, mysteries, survivals, and other sinister events. The diversity in episodes is enthralling, and this pod uploads twice a week!

CounterClock by AudioChuck

Made by the same production company as Crime Junkie, investigative journalist Delia D’Ambra dives into one case per season, with several episodes helping unfold an unsolved mystery. Each season I’ve listened to so far has had the most insane, twisting cases, and each episode I am dying to hear more to solve the case.

Other

Scamanda

I saw this podcast while browsing through Apple podcasts, and it sounded so interesting, so I listened and became obsessed. This pod is definitely binge worthy. Scamanda follows the story of a mother who faked cancer, committed fraud, and got thousands of dollars from people who were sympathetic towards her. This story is actually insane, and there are so many twists that kept me listening throughout the story.

The Basement Yard

After always seeing clips of Joey and Frankie on Tik Tok, I became an avid listener of The Basement Yard. This podcast is so funny, and literally each episode makes me laugh. My sister and I both love this pod, so we love listening to it when we’re driving somewhere together. Each week, two grown men sit down and talk about their lives, crazy news headlines, and other interesting topics.

Hopefully if you’re trying to get into podcasts, you consider listening to a few of my favorites! I am always open to more recommendations, but these pods are so incredible to me!