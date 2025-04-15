My Favorite “No Makeup” Makeup Products For Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer is right around the corner, and as the weather gets warmer, putting on a full face of makeup every day becomes harder. There’s no better feeling than spending all day in the sun, but having your makeup melt off as soon as you step outside isn’t ideal. I love wearing makeup, and I feel best when I look good, but I’m leaving my full-coverage foundation in the winter and taking these products into summer with me. You also don’t have to break the bank to look good; they’re all under twenty dollars and can be found at your local Ulta. Here are three summer essentials to achieve the perfect “no makeup” makeup look.

The first product I’ll be using all summer is the Hero Cosmetics Rescue Balm. I recently tried it for the first time a couple of weeks ago, and as a girl who’s always struggled with hyperpigmentation, this absolutely changes the game. More often than not, I find myself reaching for this in the morning instead of my skin tints. Not only does the green cancel out any discoloration, but the formula provides so much moisture and keeps my face feeling hydrated even during long and hot days. While it looks beautiful on its own, this product also layers perfectly under foundation and serves as a base for any makeup look. I never thought I’d be able to feel so confident in my skin without a real foundation on, but this product makes my skin look and feel amazing.

The second product I reach for on “no makeup” days is my NYX Bare With Me Concealer Serum. This concealer is perfect for blemishes and for covering up under-eye bags. It provides good medium coverage while feeling so lightweight that you won’t even realize it’s there. Since it’s a serum concealer, it doesn’t provide the cakey feeling that more full-coverage concealers have, but with its buildable formula, you can cover up anything while still achieving that natural glow. This has been a constant in my makeup bag for the past couple of years, and after using it for a few summers, I can assure you it’s the perfect product to achieve the your skin but better look.

The last product I couldn’t survive summer without isn’t makeup, but you’ll wake up every morning looking like you’ve already done half your makeup routine. The Ardell Brow Tint is the perfect addition to my beauty routine, and the best part is that I only have to do it every few weeks. As a light eyebrowed girl, I filled in my brows every morning and felt like it was one of the most essential steps in my makeup routine. While it can be a little daunting at first, adding eyebrow dye into my beauty rotation has saved me so much time in the morning and left me feeling confident in my brows 24/7. Be careful not to leave it on too long, since it could leave you with a darker color than you’re used to, but I promise once you try it, you’ll never want to pick up an eyebrow pencil again.

While these products are staples in my makeup bag, there is no rulebook for looking and feeling good all summer. Whether you wear a full face or no makeup at all, the most important thing is making sure you feel confident while enjoying the warm weather and time away from school. For all my makeup girls out there looking for new products, check these out; they will not disappoint.