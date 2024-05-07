My Advice to Underclassmen as a Senior

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I’m reflecting on my experience at Chico State these past couple of weeks before graduation, I thought about the advice I wished I received as an underclassmen. My experience was great but there are definitely some things I wish I could have done differently. Going into college in the year of 2020 was hard because it gave us less opportunities to learn about the resources our school has to offer. As the 4 years went by, I was struggling to try and stack as many things to make my resume look as good as possible when I apply to graduate school or potentially a full time job. It was really hard to balance my social life, school, volunteering, and extracurricular activities all at once, so it’s important to create a schedule that can help benefit your time.

Quick tips

Have a schedule: Write down the times of classes, events, and when homework is due. I know it sounds simple but if you’re anything like me, this was a skill that took some time to develop. This can help you keep track of everything you need to get done.

Do Homework Early: This is something that is never easy but will make a huge impact on your college experience. The earlier I did homework the more relaxed I was throughout the rest of the week. It won’t be enjoyable in the moment but remind yourself how it will feel later. This will also make it easier so if you do decided to procrastinate some of your homework will already be out of the way.

Studying: Try your best to study everyday or just to study a week before the exam. I’ll admit I didn’t do this, but it only made my experience harder. I would’ve saved so many of my grades that would make or break my GPA. I also would recommend studying with a group if you have trouble learning alone. I had a friend that I always took classes with and we studied for everything together. It was so beneficial for me because I able to work out the problem with her rather than being alone struggling. It can be important to study in an environment where you can focus because if you’re in a crowded area it can be hard to retain information.

Get started early

Something I wish I knew was to GET STARTED EARLY! I can not stress this enough. I decided to join all these organizations as a senior and now I wish I could have done them for a longer amount of time. I had the opportunity to get a great internship for the WellCat Counseling Center on campus and I’m sad that I will have to leave my coworkers and the staff at the counseling center. If I had known about it sooner, I would’ve been able to possibly have a paid position and gain more experience. I also had the opportunity of joining Her Campus this semester. It’s been a great way of meeting new people and getting to potentially help other students by writing my articles. It’s been a fun and efficient way to gain experience for future careers. Lastly, I joined the Child Development Student Association. Through this organization I was able to connect with new people who had similar interests and values. It also gave me the opportunity to volunteer for children in the Chico community. These experiences have brought so much joy to my life and it reminded me of how hard I can work or how passionate I am about my future.

I recommend starting early so you can have multiple opportunities to gain experience so it can help you find your future career. There have been countless times where I have been confused on what I wanted my future to look like and having real world experiences can help you check the yes or no list of possible career options later in life. I used to think that if I knew “I wouldn’t like something”, I shouldn’t even try it but now looking back, I think it is important to try everything. You’ll be surprised to see that some things you thought you would never enjoy, you actually learn to love. It is also great because if you don’t like it, it still is a step in the right direction. Starting early can also lead to building connections with students, professors or staff.

working with classmates

It’s so much easier to get through college by making friends with people who have similar interests so you can help each other with homework, tests, or projects. Whether it’s helping with an actual assignment or just being there to support each other, it can really make a difference in your college experience. I don’t know how I would’ve gotten through college without the help of others. It also creates meaningful relationships that can help remind you of your passion for your major. It’s fun going to class and being able to talk with other students about my field and then when I had a class with them again, I knew I had them to lean on when times get tough.

communicating with professors

Not only is it important to create relationships with your classmates, but also your professors. I used to be so afraid of going to office hours to ask for help. Now as a senior who just started being okay with asking for help, I wish I could tell my younger self that it’s okay to ask for help. For example, I hated writing research papers because I had a hard time collecting my thoughts. However, I met with one of my professors recently and they helped me map out a whole layout for my paper and gave me ideas on what to write my paper about. Now I actually am excited to do research and write a seminar paper, which is something I never thought I would say. Asking for help can make your experience so much easier. I made so many assignments so hard for myself because I thought I didn’t need help or I didn’t want to bug my professors. I had to remind myself that it’s their job to help us, and most professors are so excited to help their students. Building these connections with professors can also be helpful for the future when you need to ask for letters of recommendation. Professors will be able to write better recommendations if they actually have connections with their students. I have met so many great professors that have been extremely helpful in guiding me through the college process and helping me plan for my future academics and careers.

working

Getting a job on campus or off campus is so helpful for your future. Whether it’s just a way to make income or to get experience for your future, it can be super beneficial. Like I said earlier, I was able to get an internship with the counseling center and this has helped me gain so much experience for the field I want to go into. Our supervisor had the exact masters degree and license that I want to get after graduation, so having her as a reference will look great on my resumes. Not only is it great on paper, but it was great in person too. My supervisor created such a great environment for my coworkers and I to learn. She was really supportive when we were creative but also knew when to correct us when there was a mistake. I have built so many skills from just one year of an internship that I wonder how much I would be better if I had worked longer.

resources

College can be really stressful so starting early can sound like a lot but Chico State has so many resources to help you get started. We have a career center which can help you build resumes, find jobs, and help you with career planning even after you graduate. We also have the counseling center to help you when your mental health takes a decline when you’re super stressed out with the balance of everything. These are just two of the many resources we have on campus, so I recommend doing research on what our school has to offer because it has a lot more than you’d think. I also recommend looking into the clubs and other organizations that we have on campus. My internship provided me with many opportunities to work with multiple organizations on campus that were incredibly welcoming and helpful.

friends

Now enough of academics, I wanted to get into the social aspects of college. Chico State has given me the opportunity to meet my best friends. I was able to create such a loving and supportive friend group because of Chico State. It is important to find your community so you can experience college life through multiple lenses. I have learned so much from my friends and couldn’t have gotten through college without them. College gets hard and it’s important to have a support group to be there when times get hard or to be there to celebrate your accomplishments. It’s also important to have some FUN! Go explore the beautiful nature of Chico, shop at the cute shops downtown, and try all the fun restaurants Chico has to offer.

parties

College is for academics but it’s okay to have a social life too. Chico is a party school after all so it’s bound to happen. While I am saying to have fun, it’s also important to not have too much fun. One of my biggest recommendations is to drink responsibly. It can be hard to not get caught up in everything when you’re out on the town but trust me, you will thank yourself so much for it. Make sure your friends are safe and create plans to stay together or how to get home safely. Do not feel pressured into doing things you are not comfortable with.

mental health

Take great care of yourself. College can be stressful so don’t be afraid to indulge into self care every once in a while. I know self-care can feel selfish at times but it is important to prioritize your mental health. Take a 5 minute break while doing homework or get that sweet treat you have been thinking about eating. You can’t get through college without stepping away from things and taking some breaks. I know it can be hard because you don’t feel like you deserve it or you can’t afford to lose time doing work, but IT IS OKAY! Never feel ashamed of doing things that will be beneficial to you.

final message

College will be some of the best years of your life and while I am sad to see it go, it’s now my time to move on. Take what you will from this article, but the most important thing I want people to take away from this article is to appreciate it while you can. Make the most of the college experience and always strive to do the best you can! I am excited to see what everyone does with their life, and I am proud to say I will be an alumni of Chico State.